LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony, Buzz & Trending News: Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia To Perform
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony BUZZ and Reactions LIVE Updates: Ahead of the first match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, check out all the news, buzz and rumours around the T20 League.
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: The 16th edition of Indian Premier League will kick off on Friday (March 31) at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad with the first match taking place between Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK). GT are the defending champions this season while CSK are four-time winners. Not to forget, BCCI has planned a grand opening ceremony, which will start at 6 pm IST on the same day. Pan-India superstar Tamannaah Bhatia and singing sensation Arijit Singh will perform at the event.
The tos for the first match of IPL 2023 will take place at 7 pm IST and the first ball of the new season will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST. Some new rules will be implemented in IPL 2023, including Impact Player rule. There is a new toss rule too, as per which, teams can decide on their playing 11s after the flip of coin.
IPL 2023 LIVE Updates: List of celebrities to perform at opening ceremony
BCCI has confirmed three big celebrities who are surely going to perform at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony. They are acrtresses Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and singer Arijit Singh. There is also going to be laser show happening at the end of the opening ceremony.
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: IPL begins on March 31
We are just one day away from IPL 2023's first match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. The match will be played at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. A grand opening ceremony will be held to kick start the league in which stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and Arijit Singh will be performing.
