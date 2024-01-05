The anticipation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has reached a fever pitch as the schedule unfolds, revealing India's path to potential glory. The Men in Blue, who clinched the inaugural title in 2007, find themselves in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, the USA, and Canada. India will kick off their campaign against Ireland on June 5th at the iconic New York venue. The stage is set for an enthralling opener as India aims to set the tone for their T20 World Cup journey.

India's schedule in T20 World Cup 2024 Group Stage:



- Ireland on 5th June in New York.

- Pakistan on 9th June in New York.

- USA on 12th June in New York.

- Canada on 15th June in Florida.

Epic Showdown: India vs Pakistan on June 9

However, it's the clash against traditional rivals Pakistan on June 9th that steals the spotlight. This high-stakes encounter will unfold at a specially constructed temporary stadium in New York, promising cricket enthusiasts an unforgettable spectacle.

The T20 World Cup 2024 Format Unveiled

The upcoming edition introduces an exciting new format, featuring 20 teams divided into four groups. The top two from each group will advance to the Super Eight stage, leading to intense battles to secure a spot in the semi-finals on June 30th.

India's Roadmap Beyond Group Stage

India's group stage matches will be played across different venues in the USA. After facing Ireland and Pakistan in New York, they will lock horns with the USA on June 12th in New York and Canada on June 15th in Florida. Following the group stages, the Super 8 matches will shift to venues in the West Indies.

Key Dates for Indian Cricket Fans

Tournament Highlights

The T20 World Cup 2024 is making history by being hosted in North America for the first time. The USA and the West Indies, as hosts, have been granted automatic qualification. England, the defending champions, will face tough competition from arch-rivals Australia in the same group.