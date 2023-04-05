'That Was An Amazing Shot': How Dhoni Failed Mark Wood's Plans To Smash Him For 2 Sixes

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) pacer Mark Wood had plans for MS Dhoni as he came in to bowl the last over of the innings. The CSK captain was definitely going for maximums as his side needed a big finish. The plan that Wood and LSG skipper KL Rahul had chalked out for Dhoni was simple: Bowl a bouncer wide of off stump so that MSD is unable to reach out to it and then connect for the pull. On the first such ball, Dhoni flashed his blade and the outside edge went over the ropes at third man. Wood bowled even quicker next but Dhoni, by now, knew the plan and fetched the ball from outside off to pull it over the deep square leg boundary for six. It was show of strength from Dhoni. This shot got the crowd on its feet as Chepauk rose to a huge roar to welcome their captain.

Wood, while speaking to media ahead of next home game vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), said that he had plans for Dhoni but it failed soon and cost him 12 runs off 2 balls. The England pacer added that he himself was in awe of the pull shot from Dhoni that went for six.

"I was trying my best to get Dhoni out. I was not trying to be defensive. Unfortunately it cost me 12 runs. That second shot that he hit for six was an amazing shot. KL and I had decided to bowl a bouncer and bowl it wide so that if he is going to hit it, he got to fetch it from wide of off stump. For Dhoni to hit pretty far was incredible," said Wood.

The LSG pacer had played just one game before he made his debut for the new franchise this year. It was five years ago for CSK wherein he went for 49 runs. Wood has come back to IPL to prove a point of two. That he belongs to this level. Wood says he has unfinished business here. He currently holds the Purple Cap with 8 wickets from 2 games.

"The last time when I was with Chennai, I was nowhere near the mark. I played one match and got smashed. I feel I have a little bit of unfinished business. And need to prove myself at this big stage. I have done well for England playing IPL andT20 but I have not cracked the IPL so far. I am trying my best to prove myself in IPL," he said.

Wood also said that he is aware of other fast bowlers in IPL who are touching the 150 kph mark consistently but he does not keep them or their best speeds when he comes out to bowl for LSG. His focus is to just be fast and accurate.