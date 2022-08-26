NewsCricket
VIRENDER SEHWAG

'Those 2 pacers were like spinners to me', Virender Sehwag reveals his favourite knock in India vs Pakistan clash ahead of Asia Cup 2022

The former India opener has a total of 2347 runs against Pakistan

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 02:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Those 2 pacers were like spinners to me', Virender Sehwag reveals his favourite knock in India vs Pakistan clash ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Virender Sehwag, the Indian cricketer who loved to bat against Pakistan. How are we so sure that Sehwag really loved batting against Pakistan? His numbers speak so! The former India opener has a total of 2347 runs against the Men in Green out of which 1276 were scored in Test cricket and another 1071 in ODIs. The right-handed batter has four fifties and 10 centuries against Pakistan, across all formats including some of the most memorable knocks like the 1992 and 2009 World Cup.

Sehwag's best against Pakistan? Well it's difficult to choose but the he once scored 309 runs at Multan against Pakistan. In 2004, Sehwag scored a triple-ton in Test cricket, which made his the first Indian batter to do so. The 309-run knock is the favourite knock of Sehwag as he recently spoke about it to Star Sports.

"My 309-run knock at Multan is my favourite memory from India vs Pakistan rivalry, because no one expected that a player like Sehwag, an opener could score 300. People were saying… when I was playing, the media used to write, the commentators used to say that Sehwag is not Test player, he cannot make big runs this and that," Star Sports uploaded a video of Sehwag as saying on their show 'Frenemies' ahead of Asia Cup 2022.

"The good thing about that innings (309) was that the previous four innings against Pakistan, I had not scored runs. I had this feeling that if I did not score runs even in the Test series, I may get dropped. So, this time, if I get the start, like score 30-40, I have to convert it into big runs."

In the video, Sehwag revealed that he a bit nervous in the start of his innings but as soon as he was able to Shoaib Akhtar with the new-ball along with Mohammad Sami, his confidence took flight to another level.

"I had this fear that the ball is new, the wicket is fresh. Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Sami are both express bowlers. Shoaib was bowling around 155 kph and Sami was constantly clocking 145. But once both of their spells got over, it became easier for me because when Shabbir Ahmed and Abdul Razzaq – those two pacers came to bowl, it felt like I was facing spinner. So once I played out that 12-over spell from Shoaib and Sami, my confidence peaked," he added.

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

Virender SehwagIndia vs Pakistan 2022Asia Cup 2022Ind vs PakSehwag 309 Multan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war
DNA Video
DNA: CBI's 'strength test' against Lalu Yadav
DNA Video
DNA: Plan to get rid from tension of toll deduction
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of police barricade encroachment
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 24, 2022