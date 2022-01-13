THU vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 match at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne, 10:15 AM IST January 13

Sydney Thunder will face Hobart Hurricanes in first of the double-header on Thursday (January 13) in Match No. 47 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22. The Thunder are in top form at the moment as they have won 6 matches in succession. They moved to the 2nd spot in the standings with 30 points.

The Thunder won their previous match against Hurricanes by 9 wickets, which will give them a boost before heading into this clash.

Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, have had a poor second half of the tournament after a decent first half. They had lost three of their last 4 matches played. They are at the 4th spot in the standings currently with 21 points.

Match Details

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 47

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Date & Time: January 13th at 10:15 AM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

THU vs HUR 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Ben McDermott, Matthew Gilkes

Batters: Alex Hales, Peter Handscomb, Jason Sangha

All-rounders: D’Arcy Shot, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Gurinder Sandhu, Sandeep Lamichhane, Thomas Rogers, Muhammad Hasnain

Captain: Ben McDermott

Vice-captain: Daniel Sams

THU vs HUR 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Baxter Holt (wk), Gurinder Sandhu, Mohammad Hasnain, Tanveer Sangha

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ben McDermott (wk), Caleb Jewell, Peter Handscomb, D’Arcy Short, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Mitchell Owen, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane