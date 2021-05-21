Blast from the past: Unseen pics of India skipper Virat Kohli from his family album - Take a look!

Virat Kohli has been a leading figure of Indian cricket since his U-19 days and his aura still remains intact. The Team India skipper in all the three formats have broken a plethora of records and has never held back from showcasing his emotions on the pitch.

While many avid cricket followers know the Kohli from the pitch, but his personal life has remained aloof from them. However, on special occasions and during a few interviews, Kohli has gone on to speak about his family and how his dad has been an inspiration for the cricketer.

Unseen pics of Virat Kohli from his school days are breaking the internet - Check inside

Today we give the fans of Kohli a glimpse of his family pictures, which were shared by the cricketer's elder sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who often takes to the 'gram to share some priceless photos'giving the supporters a peek into his personal life.

Here are a few photos:

Kohli will now be seen in action when he leads his side in the World Test Championship (WTC) finals against Kane Williamson's New Zealand in Southampton, scheduled to take place from June 18-22. After the conclusion of WTC, Kohli and his boys will engage in a five-match Test series against England, starting from August 4.