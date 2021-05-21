हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virat Kohli

Blast from the past: Unseen pics of India skipper Virat Kohli from his family album - Take a look!

We give the fans of Virat Kohli a glimpse of his family pictures, which were shared by the cricketer's elder sister, who often takes to the 'gram to share some priceless photos', giving the supporters a peek into his personal life.

Unseen pics of India skipper Virat Kohli from his family album (Source: Instagram)

Virat Kohli has been a leading figure of Indian cricket since his U-19 days and his aura still remains intact. The Team India skipper in all the three formats have broken a plethora of records and has never held back from showcasing  his emotions on the pitch. 

While many avid cricket followers know the Kohli from the pitch, but his personal life has remained aloof from them. However, on special occasions and during a few interviews, Kohli has gone on to speak about his family and how his dad has been an inspiration for the cricketer.  

Today we give the fans of Kohli a glimpse of his family pictures, which were shared by the cricketer's elder sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who often takes to the 'gram to share some priceless photos'giving the supporters a peek into his personal life. 

Here are a few photos: 

Virat Kohli family  

Virat Kohli sister

Virat Kohli childhood birthday

Virat Kohli marriage

Virat Kohli family photo

Kohli Anushka marriage

Kohli and family

Kohli sister

Kohli will now be seen in action when he leads his side in the World Test Championship (WTC) finals against Kane Williamson's New Zealand in Southampton, scheduled to take place from June 18-22. After the conclusion of WTC, Kohli and his boys will engage in a five-match Test series against England, starting from August 4.   

