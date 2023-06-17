Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spotted At The Krishna Das Kirtan Show In London

Indian power couple Virat Kohli, the renowned cricket player, and Anushka Sharma, the acclaimed Bollywood actress, delighted their fans with a special appearance at the mesmerizing Krishna Das Kirtan show in London. Held at a prestigious venue in the city, the event saw the celebrity duo fully immerse themselves in the captivating melodies of devotional music. As news of their attendance spread like wildfire, fans eagerly anticipated more glimpses of their enchanting presence at this unique convergence of sports, entertainment, and spirituality.

In recent weeks, Virat Kohli has been sharing philosophical quotes and inspirational messages through his Instagram Stories. Even during the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, he continued to motivate his followers with uplifting posts. Following the team's loss, he shared a quote by Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu: "Silence is a source of great strength."

After a brief period of silence, Kohli has once again sparked a new discussion with his latest post. This time, he shared a quote by English writer Alan Watts that reads, "The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance."

During the WTC final, Kohli scored 14 and 49 runs in the two innings. Although he displayed some promise in the second innings with a few excellent shots, it was cut short. In the face of a challenging target of 444 runs, Kohli, along with Ajinkya Rahane, provided stability to the Indian second innings and offered the team some hope. Unfortunately, Kohli's promising display ended prematurely on the final day, as he fell to a loose stroke outside the off stump, resulting in a catch by the slip fielder.

Kohli has faced considerable criticism for his shot selection since then, with Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar expressing his disappointment. Gavaskar conveyed his disapproval on Star Sports, saying, "It was a bad shot. It was an ordinary shot. You are asking me about it, I think you should ask Kohli. What was that shot? That was a shot outside the off-stump."

Much has been said about Kohli's recent decline in form in Test cricket and the way forward for Indian cricket, particularly in the longest format.