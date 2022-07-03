Virat Kohli was dismissed on 20 off 40 balls by Ben Stokes in the second innings of the fifth Test between India and England on Sunday (July 3) at Birmingham. The former India captain is going through the roughest patch of his career where everything including his form and luck are not favouring him at all. On Day 3 of the Test match, the 33-year-old batter was caught by Joe Root on first slip right after wicket-keeper Sam Billings spilled his catch first.

A number of mixed reactions trended on Twitter on Kohli's form with half the fans opining that the right-hander should be sent back to play domestic cricket while the other half of world were supporting the talismanic batter justifying that he the unluckiest batter in the world at the moment.

Checkout the reactions on Kohli's dismissal below...

New king is Babar Kohli is finished too early July 3, 2022

Kohli needs to go to domestic and practice instead of filming ads. I don't remember any athlete as good as him having this long bad patch sachin,Ronaldo,rohit,messi to name few didn't had a bad 3 years. — RUTVIJ S (@RutvikSuryawan5) July 3, 2022

#Virat Kohli must return to domestic cricket & score big runs there. It will boost the premier batter’s confidence & will also help him overcome the lean patch & be unstoppable force.

All talented players has gone through this patch in their career. pic.twitter.com/AVTqJfgEpx — Parashar Pai Khot (@ParasharGoa) July 3, 2022

React if u still love Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/4BnXk2zGPj July 3, 2022

Earlier, Virat Kohli sledged England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow during the 38th over of England's first innings. Kohli had something to say and Bairstow too did not hold back. After this round of sledging took place, Bairstow played 52 balls and smashed 78 runs. Before the spat with Kohli, he was on 13 off 61 balls. When the rain interrupted the first session before early lunch was called, Bairstow had scored 91 off 113 balls that included 12 fours and 2 sixes. Clearly, the Kohli sledge had an effect on Bairstow.

Coming back to Virat Kohli, in the first innings he got out because he was caught in two minds of whether to leave the ball or play it. The Matthew Potts delivery nipped back into the right-hander's bat while he was leaving it and knocked over his stumps. Similarly, in the second innings, at a wicket (pitch) which is keeping the ball low, Kohli was dismissed with an extra bounce that Stokes got and shocked the right-hander who looked back at Sam Billings right after the ball kissed his gloves and travelled back to him. Billings somehow spilled the catch but Joe Root was standing right next to him who caught it right at that moment.