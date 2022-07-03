On Day 2, England was left struggling at 84/5 at the end of the final session. At the end of the day, England's score in their first innings read 84/5, with Jonny Bairstow (12*) and Ben Stokes (0*) standing at the crease. India were bowled out for 416 earlier in the day.

England batters struggled against skipper Jasprit Bumrah's lethal pace, finishing at 60/3 at the end of the second session of the fifth and final Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. Highlight of the day was Bumrah hitting Broad for 29 runs and six runs in the form of extras made it 35 runs of the over.

Coming to India's bowling attack, Bumrah took 3 wickets displaying an impressive performance along with Shami and Siraj both taking one wickets, respectively. India will eye to bowl out England before lunch of Day 3 for sure. Jonny Bairstow and captain Ben Stokes will continue batting for England as they trail by 332 runs.