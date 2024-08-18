India's gamechanger and often deemed as the 'King' aka Virat Kohli completed 16 years of international cricket on Sunday (August 18, 2024) and head coach Gautam Gambhir's praise for the star in a video posted by Star Sports went vial. Gambhir was Kohli's senior teammate when the boy from Delhi made his debut and it is obvious that the current head coach of India knows a lot about Kohli having observed him playing so much cricket closely in the same team.

Gambhir said he knew from day 1 that Kohli would play cricket for India for a long time when he saw him bat in the nets during practice sessions. In an ODI against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens, it was Gambhir and Kohli who stitched a massive partnership together to get India the victory from a difficult situation. Later on, Gambhir handed his man of the match award to the then-young Virat Kohli who scored his maiden hundred for India that day. This proves their bond goes a long way back.

"When he made his debut in Sri Lanka and played his first ODI, I remember he had got out early. But I knew that he would serve the country for a long time the way he was batting in the nets. He had so much talent that it was just a matter of time that he will perform and I wasn't surprised with his performance," Gambhir said in a video posted by Star Sports on X (formerly Twitter).

Virat Kohli is expected to return to action when India takes on Bangladesh in a two-Test series next month. This series will kickstart India's home season, which includes five Tests before the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Following the Bangladesh series, India will face New Zealand in a three-Test series, offering Kohli ample opportunities to regain his form and lead the team to success. (With BUREAU Inputs)