Watch: Kohli Recreates 2022 T20 World Cup Magic, Hits Naveen For Iconic Six

In a spectacular display of skill and nostalgia, former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli replicated his iconic six from the 2022 T20 World Cup against Pakistan's Haris Rauf. This time, the victim was Afghanistan's pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, and the moment took place during the ongoing 2nd T20I match between India and Afghanistan at Holkar Stadium in Indore. Kohli, known for his impeccable timing and aggressive batting, successfully pulled off a similar six that had etched his name in the cricketing history books. The original shot against Haris Rauf had come during the T20 World Cup in Melbourne, and the recent recreation showcased Kohli's determination to relive those magical moments.

The video of Kohli's remarkable shot has taken social media by storm, attaining viral status. Fans can relive the moment on various platforms, marveling at the precision and power behind Kohli's shot. The anticipation and execution were nothing short of breathtaking.

Kohli's Performance and Impact

Despite Kohli's departure after scoring a brisk 29 runs off 16 balls, his contribution played a pivotal role in India's pursuit of Afghanistan's total. This marked Kohli's return to T20Is after India's loss in the 2022 T20 World Cup. His scintillating innings set the stage for the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube to secure India's victory.

Kohli's Comeback Impact

Kohli's early entry into the game, following the golden duck of captain Rohit Sharma, showcased his eagerness to make an impact. His partnership with Jaiswal, along with a cameo of 68 runs off 34 balls, set the foundation for India's successful chase. Kohli's return to form was evident, and his batting prowess left fans in awe.

Series Outlook

With India already securing the series, the focus now shifts to the third T20I in Bengaluru. Kohli's comeback and the team's consistent performance indicate a positive trajectory for Indian cricket. The upcoming match presents an opportunity for India to challenge themselves by opting to bat first.