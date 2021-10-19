Virat Kohli’s wax statue unveiled at Dubai’s Madame Tussauds, check VIRAL pic

London's renowned waxwork museum Madame Tussauds opened this week its first outpost in the Arab world in Dubai and they unveiled Team India skipper Virat Kohli's wax statue on Monday (October 18).

Interestingly, this is the second wax statue of the star Indian batter as the first was launched at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Notably, the picture of Kohli’s wax statue in Dubai surfaced on social space and since has gone viral. Fans are loving the statue as they are sharing it with beautiful captions on their timeline.

Here's the pic of Kohli's wax statue in Dubai:

Talking about the Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai, it houses the statues of the likes of The Queen of England, former American President Donald Trump, footballer David Beckham, action star Jackie Chan, footballer Lionel Messi, actor Tom Cruise among many other celebrities from various fields and from many different countries.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who is easily one of the most popular cricketers in the world, is currently on national duty in UAE as he is leading India in his last assignment as the captain in the T20Is and would want to finish on a high.

The 32-year-old was busy with the T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up game against England on Monday, which India won by seven wickets as they comfortable chased down the challenging 189-run target with seven wickets in hand.

Earlier, at the toss Kohli confirmed that he will be batting at No 3 in the marquee tournament, while KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will be opening the batting.

India will next take on Australia on Wednesday, October 20 in their second warm-up game. The Men in Blue will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, October 24.