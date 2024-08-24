Virat Kohli Spotted Waiting For Train In London, Video Goes Viral On Social Media- WATCH

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli was recently spotted in London, and a video of him surfaced on social media, quickly going viral. Kohli is currently spending quality time in the UK with his family, taking a break before the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. The batting maestro, known for valuing his privacy, has often expressed that he feels more like a regular person when he is abroad. Outside of India, where he is one of the most recognized and followed figures, Kohli can enjoy some anonymity and peaceful moments with his loved ones. This privacy is one of the reasons he chooses to spend his downtime overseas.

Following India's 0-2 defeat in the Test series against Sri Lanka, Kohli made his way to London, joining his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, and their two children, who were already there. A recent video that went viral online showed Kohli stepping out of a van and obliging fans with a group photograph. In another instance, he was spotted casually waiting at a railway station for his train, moving around without the fanfare that usually surrounds him in India.

Kohli’s recent tour to Sri Lanka was less than memorable. In the three-match ODI series, he failed to score a half-century, struggling against Sri Lankan spinners on challenging pitches. His scores were modest, with 24, 14, and 20 in the matches held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. These performances marked a rare slump for the otherwise consistent batsman.

In a surprising move, Virat Kohli was not included in the Duleep Trophy squads announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Kohli wasn’t the only notable omission; captain Rohit Sharma, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin were also left out. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah explained the decision, citing the need to avoid injuries to key players before a demanding red-ball season. The focus is on ensuring that the senior players remain fit and ready for important international fixtures, including the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh and other major engagements that lie ahead for Team India.