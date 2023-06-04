Virender Sehwag Offers Free Education To Children Of Odisha Train Crash Victims At Sehwag International School

Cricket legend Virender Sehwag has made an announcement that children who tragically lost their parents in the devastating Odisha train crash will receive free education at Sehwag International School in Gurugram. In a tweet, Mr Sehwag stated, "In this hour of grief, the least I can do is to take care of the education of the children of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident. I offer such children free education at Sehwag International School's boarding facility."

This image will haunt us for a long time.



In this hour of grief, the least I can do is to take care of education of children of those who lost their life in this tragic accident. I offer such children free education at Sehwag International School's boarding facility __ pic.twitter.com/b9DAuWEoTy — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 4, 2023

This declaration follows the Adani Group's earlier commitment to provide free school education to children who lost their parents in the deadliest train crash the country has witnessed in decades. Gautam Adani expressed, "We are all deeply disturbed by the train accident in Odisha. We have decided that the Adani Group will take care of the school education of the innocents who have lost their parents in this accident. It is the joint responsibility of all of us to support the victims and their families and give a better tomorrow to the children."

The catastrophe occurred on Friday when three trains—the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, and a goods train—collided, resulting in one of India's most catastrophic train accidents. The Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, causing multiple carriages to overturn, some landing on the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express passing by at the same time.

Sadly, 275 individuals lost their lives in the accident, while over 1,000 people suffered injuries. The Railways ministry has requested a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation due to a technical glitch in the signalling system, which was identified as the cause of the three-train crash.