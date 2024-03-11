WATCH: Just Like MS Dhoni, Litton Das Gets Epic No-Look Run Out During Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I

In a thrilling match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Litton Das, the Bangladeshi wicketkeeper, executed a spectacular run-out reminiscent of the legendary MS Dhoni's signature style. This moment occurred during the deciding T20I match of their bilateral tour, where Sri Lanka emerged victorious, clinching the series. Dasun Shanaka, batting for Sri Lanka, attempted a risky double on the final ball of the innings, hitting the ball towards mid-on.

However, Litton Das astounded everyone with his lightning-fast reflexes, collecting the ball and accurately throwing it at the stumps without even glancing in that direction. This remarkable display of skill brought back memories of Dhoni's famous no-look run-outs, highlighting Litton Das's exceptional talent and cricketing awareness.

What a run out from Litton Daspic.twitter.com/JI4kNO0KC1 Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 11, 2024

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Saturday.

In the third T20I, Nuwan Thushara (5/20) bowled a brilliant innings that helped Sri Lanka win by 28 runs against Bangladesh. The Lions won the three-game T20I series 2-1 as a result. Towhid was Thushara's second scalp of the game as she achieved a hat-trick.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Towhid's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," ICC further stated in a statement.

The incident occurred in the fourth over of Bangladesh's innings, when after being dismissed, Towhid turned around on his way back to the pavilion and remonstrated aggressively and inappropriately with the Sri Lankan players.

Towhid admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Sharfuddoula Saikat and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth umpire Masudur Rahman levelled the charge. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.