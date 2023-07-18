WATCH: MS Dhoni’s Massive Bike And Car Collection Revealed By Venkatesh Prasad, Former Pacer Says ‘Bike Showroom Ho Sakta Hai Yeh’

Former India and Karnataka bowlers Venkatesh Prasad and Sunil Joshi got a special tour of former India captain MS Dhoni’s massive garage at his Ranchi farmhouse on Monday. Prasad shared a video of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Dhoni’s huge garage with a number of impressive bikes and vintage cars on display.

“One of the craziest passion i (sic) have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni,” Prasad tweeted with a long video.

WATCH video of MS Dhoni’s massive bike and car collection HERE…

cre Trending Stories

One of the craziest passion i have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is . A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house.

Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/avtYwVNNOz — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 17, 2023

In the 109-minute long video, Prasad who is seen with former India selector Sunil Joshi, is seen interacting with Dhoni and his wife Sakshi in the middle of the garage at his Ranchi farmhouse.

“What do I say? How do you feel being in Ranchi first?” Sakshi Dhoni asked Prasad.

Prasad replied: “Amazing! No, not all (not my first time in Ranchi). It’s my fourth time, but this place (MS Dhoni’s bike collection) is crazy. Unless and until someone is mad about this, you can’t (have these many bikes).

“Bike showroom ho sakta hay yeh (This can be a bike showroom). Someone needs to have a hell of a lot of passion to have something else, I’m telling you,” he added.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni has over 50 bikes, including Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Ducati 1098, Yamaha RD350 and Suzuki Hayabusa to name a few. He also has some vintage Indian bikes like Yamaha Rajdoot, Yamaha RX 135, TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS Ronin.

The 42-year-old’s bike collection includes one of the rarest bikes, with just 150 models being produced that goes by the name of Confederate X132 Hellcat. He is among one of the only owners in the South-East Asian nation. The bike is also owned by many other celebs such as Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, David Beckham and Ryan Reynolds.

Dhoni, who led CSK to a record-equalling fifth win at IPL 2023 this year, also owns a Rolls Royce Siver Wraith II 1980s edition, it is a beautiful blue car that he recently bought. One of the most iconic cars owned by MSD includes the Nissan SUV Jonga, which was used by the Indian army as well to carry goods, the SUV was also purchased by Suryakumar Yadav. The CSK captain himself shared an adorable video of cleaning the car with his daughter Ziva.