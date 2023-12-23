WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Walks With Supporter Due To Ankle Injury Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024

In what can be another huge blow to Team India's lineup for the T20I series against Afghanistan, Suryakumar Yadav has been sidelined from the series due to an ankle injury. As per a report from HT, SKY injured his ankle during the tour of South Africa. Surya was leading the Men in Blue in the recent T20I series against Australia and the Proteas. Reportedly, he has suffered from a Grade-2 tear in his ankle.

Mumbai Indians shared his video of walking with a supporter with his ankle covered with a guard. The video has raised lots of tension in the mind of cricket fans. (IPL 2024: Memes Pour In After Reports Of Hardik Pandya Missing IPL 2024 Due To Injury Go Viral)

Watch the video here:

Suryakumar Yadav is all set to miss the T20I series against Afghanistan due to an ankle injury sustained during the series against South Africa, said reports

The twist of fate could potentially keep him out of action for six weeks, casting a shadow over his immediate participation. (Big Blow For Team India And Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya Likely To Miss Afghanistan Series And IPL 2024)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed Suryakumar's absence, detailing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Sources within the BCCI revealed that the 31-year-old's return would be tested with a stint in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai in February, serving as a fitness check before the impending Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Surya has reported to NCA for rehab work and the Medical Science team as of now has ruled him injured. He won't be able to play against Afghanistan which starts in three weeks. Since he is unlikely to be selected for Tests, he will possibly play for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy in February to check his fitness before playing in the IPL," a source privy to BCCI told IANS.

With key players like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya unavailable, the selectors may face a captaincy conundrum.

The speculations around Rohit Sharma potentially leading the side emerged unless the selectors decided to opt for Ravindra Jadeja as a temporary captain. However, Jadeja's workload concerns loomed large with his commitment to all five Tests against England.

Adding to the woes, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who led the squad at the Asian Games, found himself sidelined due to a broken finger, further thinning the available batting options.

The selectors will also face a dilemma over who will be the wicketkeeper as Ishan Kishan withdrew from the South Africa Tests citing "personal reasons," with reports suggesting a prioritization of mental health after a year on the road. Jitesh Sharma was touted as the replacement behind the stumps.

The BCCI, respecting the players' privacy, refrained from prying into Kishan's decision, acknowledging the toll that inconsistent selections can take on a player's mental well-being.

As the team regroups to face Afghanistan, the challenges ahead are not just on the field but also in managing the delicate balance between performance and player well-being in the demanding world of international cricket. (With IANS inputs)