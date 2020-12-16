We have our plans in place for Australian batsmen: Indian skipper Virat Kohli ahead of 4-match Test series opener in Adelaide

Adelaide: Ahead of the 4-match Test series opener in Adelaide against Australia, the Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday (December 16, 2020) spoke about the side playing with complete intent and being ready for the challenge.

Virat Kohli said that the team has plans in place for the Australian batsmen.

"Our plans are pretty much sorted and ready for all the batsman that we are going to come up against. We have to make sure that we execute those plans consistently and as efficiently as possible to be able to trouble them and get those breakthroughs and dismiss them at the right time during the Test match," Kohli said in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"We are only focussed on what we can do as a team and take that confidence and those plans on to the field to be able to execute them," Indian skipper added.

Virat Kohli also talked about the Test cricket and expressed, "I think you can have a fair idea of how you wanna go about things but I don`t think you can completely plan anything in Test cricket. Test cricket is all about encountering situations and reacting to the situations to the best of your abilities. Understanding when you need to attack when you need to defend when you need to bat through the session, end the session well and start the session well."

World's number 2 Test batsman added that the pink-ball Test obviously brings in a few more variables like the twilight period.

"It is a tricky one to bat in that situation and probably bowling in the first session is up to being more disciplined and then at night you have more to offer with the ball," Kohli stated.

"So, actually it is the other way around when you compare a normal Test match scenario and something we have to analyse and monitor as we go into the Test match and as we encounter the situation changing and unfolding itself in front of us. We are actually ready to be able to come up with our plans into any situation that we are faced with," he added.

The skipper also talked about his relationship with the team's deputy and said, "Ajinkya Rahane and I are on the same page and I'm sure he'll do a tremendous job in my absence."

This is to be noted that Kohli will be returning home after the first Test at Adelaide – having been granted paternity leave for the birth of his first child.

After being lost the ODI series and winning the T20I series, the Kohli-led India will lock horns with the Kangaroos at the Adelaide Oval from December 17.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has announced the playing XI of Team India for the first Test. The BCCI took to Twitter to announce the playing XI for the First Test. Young opener Prithvi Shaw has been included in the playing XI, while Wriddhiman Saha has been selected as the wicketkeeper over Rishabh Pant.



The match is historic because it will be India's first Day/Night Test outside India.



