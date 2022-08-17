After beating West Indies 2-1 in the T20s, Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will be eyeing another series win as the ODI leg of their tour begins today. All eyes will be on Williamson, who has struggled for runs in the recent past. He had an average outing in the T20s after he returned to the squad from elbow injury. Windies, on the other hand, will be looking to make ammends and win the series. They were smashed at home in ODIs and T20s by India's second-string sides and with the NZ T20s also lost, Nicholas Pooran will be looking to at least win the ODIs to gain some respect back among the fans.

One good news for the home team is that their openers Brandon King and Shamarh Brooks stormd back to form with fifties in the 3rd T20 that Windies won. Kings struck a 35-ball 53 while Brooks went unbeaten of 56 off 59 balls. He took his time in the chase of 146 and guided hosts home with 8 wickets remaining in hand. Windies will take a lot of heart from that win and would like to take the momentum into the ODI series.

Black Caps will be a tough team to beat as they are playing the full-strength side. Let's see what is in store for fans in the 1st WI vs NZ ODI.

Check out livestream, broadcast details of West Indies vs New Zealand 1st ODI here

When and what time will the West Indies vs New Zealand 1st ODI begin?

The WI vs NZ 1st ODI will take place at 11:30 PM IST (August 17). The toss will be held at 11:00 PM IST on Wednesday.

Where will the West Indies vs New Zealand 1st ODI be held?

All three matches of the ODI series will be contested at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados.

Which TV channel will telecast the West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live in India?

The West Indies vs New Zealand series will not have live telecast on TV in India.

How to watch live streaming of West Indies vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be available on Fancode app.

