When Sachin Tendulkar hit the 'helicopter shot', two years before MS Dhoni’s international debut - watch video

MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the greatest cricketers India has ever produced in the history of the sport. Ever since making his international debut in 2004, Dhoni has left most mesmerised with his leadership qualities. His sheer hitting and the ability to produce some of cricket's most unorthodox shots have made him one of the game's greatest finishers.

Among the several tricks and executions, Dhoni's signature 'helicopter shot' is fondly remembered by his fans. Some even claim that he is the one, who discovered the shot, where a batsman uses his bottom hand and hits an incoming delivery with maximum force, ensuring that the ball ends up traveling straight over the bowler's head or towards the on-side.

However, two years before Dhoni's introduction in international cricket, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar executed the 'helicopter shot'. The incident took place during India's 2002 Natwest Series against England, which also saw the batting maestro slam his first ODI ton against England in their country.

During an ODI against England at Chester-Le-Street, which was a rain-affected contest, Tendulkar hit the 'helicopter shot' right after completing his century. The Indian legend on the day executed the shot twice, with them coming in the 49th and the 50th over of the Indian inning.

Intrestingly, not only Tendulkar but former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin also pulled off the 'helicopter shot' against South Africa in 1996.