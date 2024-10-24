When Will MS Dhoni Confirm His Participation In IPL 2025? Details Inside

As the IPL 2025 mega auction draws near, all eyes are on the enigmatic MS Dhoni and his uncertain future with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). At 43, Dhoni remains a pivotal figure in the IPL landscape, his legacy etched with five titles that have elevated CSK alongside Mumbai Indians as the league's most decorated teams.

A Season of Transition

In IPL 2024, Dhoni relinquished captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad but retained his influence both on and off the pitch. His strategic acumen and calming presence were evident as he marshaled the team through a challenging season, culminating in a respectable fifth-place finish despite missing out on the playoffs.

Dhoni's batting prowess remained formidable, scoring 161 runs across 14 matches with an impressive average of 73. His ability to guide innings with 13 sixes and 14 fours underscored his enduring value to the CSK lineup.

Uncapped and Unstoppable?

Recent developments have added intrigue to Dhoni's saga. With the reintroduction of the IPL rule allowing retired internationals to be retained as uncapped players, Dhoni's future could take an unexpected turn. This rule change presents CSK with a strategic advantage, potentially retaining Dhoni for a modest Rs 4 crore from their purse of Rs 120 crore.

The Countdown to Decision Day

Despite these possibilities, Dhoni's silence on his availability has kept fans and franchise officials alike on edge. Reports indicate that he will meet CSK management just before the October 31 deadline for player retentions. This pivotal meeting could determine whether Dhoni extends his illustrious IPL career or steps away from active play.

Looking Ahead



As the IPL 2025 mega auction approaches, CSK CEO Viswanathan remains optimistic about Dhoni's return. Expressing hope for a positive decision before the retention deadline, Viswanathan highlighted Dhoni's significance not just as a player but as a cornerstone of CSK's identity.