Will Virat Kohli Be Back For 3rd Test? Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar Involved In Intense Discussion After IND vs ENG 2nd Test As Kevin Pietersen Deciphers Chat; Watch

The point of discussion after the 2nd Test between India and England is centered around one man. His name is Virat Kohli. India won the 2nd Test against at Visakhapatnam without the services of Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami. There was no Mohammed Siraj in the lineup as well. Not to forget, Ravindra Jadeja was also missing due to an injury.

The curiosity is more on return of these players as the squad for remaining 3 Tests is yet to be announced. Kohli had taken a break from India-England Tests due to personal reasons. Rumours say that he and wife Anushka Sharma are expecting birth of second child. Kohli, as per reports, has not reached out to BCCI yet to tell his return date. India's next Test is from February 15 and it will be interesting to see whether he is able to return for the series or not.

India captain and chief selector Ajit Agarkar were engrossed in an intense chat on the sidelines after the 2nd Test got over. The conversation was very animated and one could see a sense of worry in face of Rohit even if Agarkar had a sense of calmness in his body language. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen tried to decipher the chat between the two. Kevin felt that the conversation could be centered around Kohli. "They are trying hard to get Virat Kohli to come back because the series is missing him," Kevin Pietersen said about the exchange," Pietersen told the official broadcasters.

BCCI are likely to announce the squad for the remaining matches or just the third Test in this week. The conversation was surely on which players to pick and whether the ones resting due to injuries are ready for return.

It is true that India are facing a big players crisis due to these breaks and injuries. Not to forget, Ishan Kishan had taken a break from international cricket in December and since then he has not returned to the cricket field, even in domestic cricket. Kishan seems to have lost the trust and backing of Indian team management due to his irresponsible attitude towards his place in the side. It was reported that Kishan had gone to party in Dubai after opting out of the Tests vs South Africa.