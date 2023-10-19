Women’s Premier League: BCCI Announce Retention List Of All Five Franchises, Mumbai Indians And Royal Challengers Bangalore Retain Harmanpreet Kaur And Smriti Mandhana

The window for the five franchises to retain players for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 season came to an end on October 15, 2023. The Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) announced the retention list of all five franchises on Thursday.

While 60 players, including 21 overseas cricketers, were retained across five franchises, 29 players were released from their existing squads. Defending champions Mumbai Indians have retained their captain Harmanpreet Kaur apart from Purple Cap winner Hayley Matthews, ‘Emerging Player of the Season’ Yastika Bhatia, ‘Player of the Final’ Natalie Sciver-Brunt apart from others. Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav and Neelam Bisht have been released by MI.

The UP Warriorz have retained their core group and have decided to hold on to the services of 5 of their overseas players, while the South African ace pacer Shabnim Ismail has been released. Also released from the squad are Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh and Shivali Shinde. The Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, have retained their skipper Smriti Mandhana apart from Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil and Sophie Devine.

JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals today revealed their list of retained and released players ahead of the Women's Premier League auction which is set to be held later this year. The Delhi-based franchise has retained a total of 15 players, including 5 overseas players.

Wicketkeeper-batter Aparna Mondal, opener Jasia Akhter, and American fast bowling all-rounder Tara Norris have been released from the squad ahead of the auction.

The following players from the five WPL franchises were retained and released from the squads:

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Retained Players: Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu

Released Players: Aparna Mondal, Jasia Akhter, Tara Norris*

Gujarat Giants (GG)

Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer

Released Players: Annabel Sutherland*, Ashwani Kumari, Georgia Wareham*, Hurley Gala, Kim Garth*, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley*, Sushma Verma

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia

Released Players: Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham*, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Retained Players: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*

Released Players: Dané Van Niekerk*, Erin Burns*, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt*, Poonam Khemnar, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar

UP Warriorz (UPW)

Retained Players: Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*

Released Players: Devika Vaidya, Shabnim Ismail*, Shivali Shinde, Simran Shaikh

*Overseas Players