WPL Auction: Richa Ghosh Hits the Jackpot, Hopes to buy Flat for Parents, WATCH Their Reactions

Team India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh emerged as one of the costliest buys at the first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction held in Mumbai on Monday (February 13). One of the stars of India’s win over Pakistan Women cricket team in their opening match of T20 World Cup 2023, Ghosh was bought for Rs 1.9 crore by the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The 19-year-old wicketkeeper was also part of the victorious U19 India World Cup team that defeated England in the final on January 29. The wicketkeeper now hopes to buy a flat for her parents in Kolkata after the auction.

“All my parents wanted me to achieve was to play for India. I want to captain my team and win a major trophy for India. I want to buy a flat in Kolkata. I want my mother and father to settle down there. I want them to enjoy their life now. They have struggled a lot in their life, and they have worked hard a lot for me. Even now, my father does umpire. After the auction, I hope he doesn't have to work so hard,” Richa Ghosh, who hails from Siliguri, said.

Richa’s father Manabendra Ghosh does umpiring in Kolkata club matches. Manabendra had promised to buy his daughter an SUV after she returns from the World Cup in South Africa.

Speaking ahead of the auction, Manabendra said the WPL will only help in massively improving the state of women’s cricket in the country and will provide financial stability to plenty of up-and-coming cricketers. “I don't have personal expectations for Richa. It's going to be the start of something wonderful. State-level players, they can also play at the biggest stage. They will also be getting financial support. By seeing players play the WPL, a lot of young girls will be inspired and determined to take up cricket,” he added.

Delhi Capitals and RCB engaged in a bidding battle with the former starting the bid at Rs 50 lakh which Bangalore escalated further, then Capitals took it to Rs 1 crore. RCB took a bid of Rs 1.5 crores. A long thought before Capitals raise the paddle for Rs 1.8 crore. RCB immediately bagged Ghosh for Rs 1.9 crore.

(with ANI inputs)