WPL Retention 2025 Full List Of MI Retained Players: Check Mumbai Indians Released & Retained Players List

As the Women’s Premier League (WPL) approaches its much-awaited third season in 2025, teams are busy crafting their ideal lineups through strategic retention and release decisions. Among them, the Mumbai Indians, champions of the WPL's inaugural season, are focusing on building a squad that balances experience and fresh talent. Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Mumbai is looking to fine-tune its roster, keeping an eye on weaknesses exposed in the 2024 season.

Also Read: WPL Retention 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Player Retentions Of Women's Premier League On Mobile Apps, TV And Online?

The Final List Of All MI Retained Players Ahead Of WPL 2025 Auction Will Be Updated Here...

Probable MI retained players for WPL 2025

Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Keerthana Balakrishnan.

MI squad for WPL 2025

Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque. Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, and Keerthana Balakrishnan.

Mumbai Indians' performance in the previous season underscored both their strengths and areas requiring improvement. The team, known for its potent lineup, fell short in 2024, exiting in the Eliminator after a narrow loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With a solid record of 13 wins in 19 matches across two seasons, Mumbai demonstrated their prowess, particularly in the inaugural season when they secured the title by defeating Delhi Capitals. However, their 2024 playoff exit highlighted the need to address their batting depth and strike a better left-right balance.

Core Retentions for WPL 2025

The Mumbai Indians have retained a mix of experienced internationals and promising local players, preserving their core strengths. Key names on the retention list include New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr, known for her leg-spin and reliable middle-order batting, and West Indies’ Hayley Matthews, who brings all-round versatility with her off-spin and explosive batting. Alongside them, England's Natalie Sciver-Brunt continues to be a vital part of Mumbai’s setup, while speedster Shabnim Ismail, who joined the squad in 2024, adds a cutting edge to the bowling lineup. The retention of these star players reflects Mumbai's commitment to fielding a well-rounded side capable of tackling different game scenarios. Harmanpreet Kaur, the seasoned Indian skipper, remains a cornerstone for Mumbai Indians, bringing stability and experience to the batting lineup.