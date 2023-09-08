Annular Solar Eclipse 2023: When, How And From Where To Watch 'Ring Of Fire'

Come October, and sky gazers will be able to witness the annular solar eclipse. According to the space agency NASA, an annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, but when it is at or near its farthest point from Earth. As the Moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the Sun and does not completely cover the Sun. "As a result, the Moon appears as a dark disk on top of a larger, bright disk, creating what looks like a ring around the Moon," shares NASA.

The mesmerizing "ring of fire" will be visible to millions of skywatchers across the Western Hemisphere. Apart from the United States, the annular eclipse will also be visible from Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil, according to Space.com

Different Types Of Solar Eclipses

1. Total Solar Eclipse: When the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun, a Total Solar Eclipse takes place.

2. Annular Solar Eclipse: When the Moon covers the Sun's centre, leaving the Sun's visible outer edges to form a “ring of fire” or annulus around the Moon, an annular solar eclipse occurs.

3. Partial Solar Eclipse: When the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but the Sun, Moon, and Earth are not perfectly lined up, a Partial Solar Eclipse occurs.

4. Hybrid Solar Eclipse: An eclipse can shift between annular and total, thanks to the Earth's curved surface, and the Moon’s shadow moves across the globe, resulting in a Hybrid Solar Eclipse.

Surya Grahan 2023: How To View Solar Eclipse From India - Livestreaming Details

The annular solar eclipse of October 14 will not be visible from India. However, you need not worry. From anywhere in the world, Skywatchers can watch the annular eclipse online and for free as NASA will live-stream it on its YouTube channel. Space.com says the livestream will start on October 14 at 11.30 am EDT (around 9 pm IST) and end at 1.15 pm EDT (around 10.45 pm IST). The skywatching website of timeanddate.com also offers a livestream and liveblog experience, with real-time updates and information.

Annual Solar Eclipse: Precautions To Take

Make sure your eclipse glasses or handheld viewer is in shape. As NASA says, "Do NOT look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer — the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury."