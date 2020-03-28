हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maa Kushmanda

Chaitra Navratri 2020: Day 4 - Maa Kushmanda will bless you with good health and wealth

The goddess has eight hands and is also known as Ashtabhuja Devi. Through her Jap Mala (rosary), the goddess bestows siddhis to her devotees.

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated in full swing. The nine-day long festival has begun this year from March 25 and will last till April 2 (Ram Navami). During these nine days, nine different forms of Devi Durga, also known by the name of Navdurga are worshipped and revered. 

On the fourth day of Navratri, Maa Kushmanda is prayed to. It is believed that she blesses her devotees with improved health, wealth and strength. Ku stands for 'little', Ushma means 'energy or warmth', Anda stands for 'cosmic egg' - Maa Kushmanda is Lord Shiva's consort. 

It is also believed that this form of Durga has the power and energy to reside within the sun. Therefore, she has the radiance and glow to sustain and preserve energy.

Her power is immense and it is believed that she only created the universe just with a smile. Besides, several legends say that she is fond of Bali of white pumpkin which is known as Kushmand. Because she created the universe (Brahmanda) and she likes Kushmand, the goddess is popularly known as Maa Kushmanda.

She is mounted on a tiger and carries Lotus, Chakra, Kamandalu, Bow, Arrow, Gadha, Rosary, Jar of holy Elixir and blood as her weapons.

Chant Maa Kushmanda's mantras:

ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः॥

Om Devi Kushmandayay Namah

 

सुरासम्पूर्णकलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।

दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥

 

Maa Kushmanda Stuti:

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता।
नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samstita
Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah

She blesses her devotees with energy, power and guides them to take the right direction.

Navratri takes place four times in a year - Chaitra (spring), Shardiya Navratri (autumn), Ashada and Magha Gupt Navratri. But out of these only the first two are widely celebrated.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Navratri!

Maa KushmandaChaitra Navratri 2020Chaitra NavratriNavratriNavratri 2020Maa Kushmanda MantraNavratri day 4
