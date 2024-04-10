Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 2: Who is Maa Brahmacharini? Puja Vidhi, Timings And Mantras

One of the most auspicious festivals widely celebrated in the country and abroad by the diaspora population - Navratri is here. The 9-day-long festivity began this year on April 9 and will last till Ram Navami on April 17 respectively. It is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga in her nine divine forms, collectively known as Navdurga. These forms are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

If you observe the Navratri fasts or worship the Goddesses during these nine days, it's important to understand the significance of Maa Brahmacharini, along with the puja vidhi, timings, mantra, and other details.

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Maa Brahmacharini Is Worshipped On Day 2

On the second day of Navratri, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped. She is Sati - the daughter of Daksha Prajapati, who later marries Lord Shiva. However, as Brahmacharini, she is worshipped in the unmarried form.

Maa Brahmacharini is depicted as walking barefeet, carrying a Japa Mala (rosary) in her right hand and a Kamandalu in her left hand respectively.

Her governing planet is Mars (Mangal), the controller of fortunes, therefore her devotees pray to her on the second day of Navratri, seeking her blessings for peace, virtue and prosperity.

Navratri 2024 Day 2 Timing

According to the Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi is in effect from April 10 at 5:33 PM. Preeti Yoga will be held from 10:38 am on Wednesday till 7:18 am on Thursday.

Navratri 2024 Day 2 Puja Vidhi For Maa Brahmacharini

To perform the puja:

1. Begin by purifying yourself with a bath and wearing clean clothes.

2. Set up the altar or the place of worship and place the idol or picture of Maa Brahmacharini on it.

3. Light the oil lamp and the incense sticks.

4. Ring the bell to mark the beginning of the puja.

5. Sprinkle water on the idol as a mark of purification.

6. Offer fresh flowers to the deity while chanting the mantra: "Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah."

7. Apply a tilak on the idol or picture.

8. Light the camphor and circulate it in front of the idol in a clockwise direction.

9. Offer fruits and sweets as prasad.

10. Take some water in your hand and recite the mantra: "Om Amritapushtaye Namah."

11. Sprinkle this water as an offering to Maa Brahmacharini.

12. Offer your prayers and seek her blessings for wisdom and strength.

13. Conclude the puja by singing aarti (a devotional song) in praise of Maa Brahmacharini.

14. Finally, take the prasad and distribute it to your family and other devotees.

Navratri 2024 Day 2: Mantras and Stuti To Chant

ॐ देवी ब्रह्मचारिण्यै नम:

Oṃ Devī Brahmacāriṇyai Namaḥ

वन्दे वंछितालाभय चन्द्रार्धकृतशेखरम्

वृषारुधां शूलधरं शैलपुत्रीं यशस्विनिम्

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam

Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ शैलपुत्री रूपेना संस्थिता

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)