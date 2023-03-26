Chaitra Navratri Day 6: Worship Goddess Katyayani- Know Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Significance And Mantra

Chaitra Navratri 2023: One of the most significant festivals in India is Chaitra Navratri, which is celebrated with great enthusiasm and excitement. As per the Hindu calendar, the sixth day of the Navratri is known as Shashti or Sashti, which is the sixth day following the new moon. So on this day, the Goddess we worship is in form of Katyayani. She represents the might of Maa Durga's nine different forms and is the warrior goddess.

Hindu mythology states that Katyayani was conceived by the sage Katyayana after he had engaged in severe penance in order to invoke the Goddess. She is holding a sword, a lotus, a discus, and a conch shell in each of her four arms. She also rides a lion, a symbol of her strength and power.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Maa Katyayani Puja

The sixth day of Navratri is regarded as a lucky day to begin new endeavours since Devi Katyayani helps her followers achieve moksha. Worshipping the Goddess on this day might also aid in overcoming obstacles in life. To obtain the blessings of the Goddess, worshippers observe fasts and carry out special puja rituals.

With every Indian region having its distinct customs and traditions for Navratri celebrations, some communities worship young girls as embodiments of the Goddess, while in other communities, elaborate processions are held on the streets, complete with dancing and singing worshippers.

Chaitra Navratri Day 6: Muhurat and Tithi timings

Date: 27th March 2023, Monday

Puja Muhurat Start Time: 5:25 am

Puja Muhurat End time: 11:27 am

Chaitra Navratri Day 6: Rituals And Daan To Make

Day 6 of Chaitra Navratri is very important for each of Goddess's devotees, who observe fast and undertake specific puja rituals to seek her blessings.

Every morning, devotees do a special puja for Goddess Katyayani. During the puja, the Goddess is offered flowers, fruits, and other presents while mantras are chanted and incense and lamps (Deepak) are lit.

On this day, devotees fast as a sign of their devotion to the Goddess. They refrain from eating grains and stick to eating only fruits, milk, and other light food items all day.

The Navratri puja vidhi depends on donating to the less fortunate. On Day 6, devotees donate food, clothes, and other necessities to the needy and the poor.

Chaitra Navratri Day 6: Navratri Bhog

On this day, devotees prepare distinctive meals as an offering to the Goddess. These delicacies are eventually served as prasad to family and friends.

Chaitra Navratri Day 6: Chant Maa Katyayani Mantras

ॐ देवी कात्यायनी महामाये महायोगिन्यधीश्वरी नंदगोपसुतम देवीपतिं मे कुरु ते नमः

(Om Devi Katyayani Mahamaye Mahayoginyadheeshwari Nandgopsutam Devipatim Me Kuru Te Namah)

ॐ कात्यायनी महामाये महायोगिन्यधीश्वरी नंदगोपसुतं देवीपतिं मे कुरु ते नमः

(Om Katyayani Mahamaye Mahayoginyadheeshwari Nandgopsutam Devipatim Me Kuru Te Namah)

ह्रीं श्रीम क्लीं कात्यायनी सर्वजगदाधात्री स्वाहा

(Hreem Shreem Kleem Katyayani Sarvajagadadhatri Swaha)

चन्द्रहसोज्वलकार शारदुलवर्वाहन कात्यायनी शुभं दाद्यद देवी दानवघातिनी

(Chandrhasojvalakara Shardulvarvahna Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavghatini)

