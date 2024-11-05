Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Significance, Puja Timings And Know More About 4 Days Festive

Chhath Puja, one of the most significant and ancient Hindu festivals dedicated to the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya (the sister of Surya), is celebrated with immense devotion and elaborate rituals. This four-day festival is observed primarily in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal, but it has gained recognition and participation in many parts of India and among the diaspora worldwide. Let's explore the key details, significance, and timings for Chhath Puja 2024.

Chhath Puja 2024 Dates

Chhath Puja is celebrated during the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. In 2024, the festival will be observed from Wednesday, November 5 to Friday, November 8.

Puja Timings for 2024

According to drik panchang,

Nahay Khay: November 5 from 6:36 AM till 5:33 PM

Lohanda and Kharna: November 6 from 6:37 AM to 5:32 PM

Sandhya Arghya: November 7 from 6:38 AM to 5:32 PM

Usha Arghya: November 8 from 6:38 AM to 5:31 PM

Significance of Chhath Puja

The essence of Chhath Puja lies in the worship of the Sun God, who is considered the source of all life and energy. Devotees believe that offering prayers to Surya grants health, prosperity, and well-being. Chhathi Maiya, regarded as a protective motherly figure, is also honored for bestowing blessings and fulfilling wishes.

This festival stands out for its rigorous and detailed rituals, which involve absolute purity, dedication, and fasting without water for long hours. The worshipers, known as Vrati, express gratitude to the Sun for sustaining life on Earth and seek his blessings for future prosperity.

Rituals of Chhath Puja

Nahay Khay: The first day marks the beginning of the festival, where devotees cleanse themselves and their surroundings, symbolizing the purification of body and soul. This day involves the preparation of a simple meal, which is typically kaddu-bhaat (pumpkin and rice) cooked in a traditional clay or bronze vessel.

Lohanda and Kharna: On the second day, devotees observe a day-long fast that ends after sunset. They break the fast with offerings of jaggery-based rice pudding (kheer) and chapatis, prepared without salt or oil. This day marks the preparation for the main fasting period.

Sandhya Arghya (Evening Offerings): The third day is the most prominent part of the festival, where devotees gather by riverbanks or water bodies to offer arghya (offerings) to the setting sun. They sing traditional songs, pray, and stand in waist-deep water as they present fruits and thekua (a sweet made of whole wheat flour and jaggery).

Usha Arghya (Morning Offerings) and Parana: The final day involves offering arghya to the rising sun at dawn. The fast concludes after this ritual, and Vratis break their fast with prasad shared with family and friends.

Traditions and Cultural Significance

Chhath Puja is not only a festival of religious importance but also a representation of community spirit and ecological harmony. The worshipers create an environment of devotion that reflects respect for nature, as all rituals are performed on riverbanks or water bodies with natural elements. Devotees use eco-friendly materials such as clay lamps, bamboo baskets, and natural ingredients, underscoring the festival's sustainability.

The rituals emphasize discipline, simplicity, and dedication, fostering a sense of humility. Chhath Puja also bridges social and economic gaps, bringing people together regardless of their background.

