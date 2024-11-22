Desi Weddings Notch Up Glam Quotient! Couples Choose Luxury Car Rentals Over Traditional Vehicles For D-Day

The wedding season has arrived, and there are celebrations and festivities all around. For couples planning and executing their dream marriage, every detail counts. Keeping up with current trends, luxury wedding car rental is on the rise — be it for commuting to Barat and Doli. Aaditya Mishra, Co-Founder and Director of Luxorides — a luxury car rental service in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and more — gives an insight into this new trend and why couples are choosing luxury car rentals over traditional wedding vehicles.

Why Couples Are Choosing To Rent Luxury Cars For Weddings?

Aaditya Mishra lists the top reasons why couples choose luxury rentals over traditional 'vehicles' in weddings:

1. Desire For Uniqueness: Horses, chariots and standard cars have always been popular as traditional wedding entry options, but now couples are desiring to make a bold statement and are finding ways to be different. When it comes to luxury cars, they offer the possibility of creating a moment of luxury and bliss on the couple’s special day. In other words, whether it’s a Rolls Royce for the grand arrival or a sleek Porsche for the stylish exit, as the luxury cars go, you cannot afford an equivalent with traditional automobile vehicles.

2. Luxury And Comfort: Wedding functions can become tedious if not managed accordingly. The bride and the groom should enjoy a comfortable and stress-free ride to get to and from the venue. The interiors of luxury cars are the best, packed with plush seating, AC, and leading-edge entertainment systems that keep the couple calm and comfy on the big journey of their wedding day. Choose your best because, after all, it’s not easy to bear the patience of the journey time to the venue.

3. A Memorable Experience: Couples enjoy their wedding as much for the ceremonial part as for the memory part. The wedding car ride to the wedding venue or the 'vidai' departure in a luxury car is a key moment captured in the couple’s love story with photographs and videos. It’s not just about transportation, but everything we can do to make the entire experience as memorable and pleasant as possible.

5. Personalised Experiences: Luxury car rental services are often more than just a vehicle; it’s a personalised experience. Specifics such as floral arrangements within the car, customized interiors or a professional driver who is an expert at handling the logistical concerns of a wedding are some of the things couples can request. With these added touches, the experience becomes special, as special as the ceremony itself.

The chosen wedding cars have a lot of charisma for the bride and groom. Mishra says, "These uber-luxe cars blend perfectly with the wedding and act as a cherry on top of the occasion. It’s about making a lasting impression, upgrading the wedding experience, and celebrating your big wedding day. Couples consider it to be an opportunity to treat themselves to a once-in-a-lifetime experience during their big day." He adds, "A thought could also be to cherish and treat yourself to something extraordinary at your wedding because a wedding is the party of love and a new journey."

Types Of Luxury Cars Chosen For Weddings

Couples can choose from many options: high-end cars, luxury sedans, luxury SUVs, and premium and luxury MPVs for guest transportation. According to Mishra, when it comes to luxury wedding car rental, couples choose from a variety of elegance and performance combinational luxury cars. Some of the most popular wedding car models, according to Aaditya Mishra, include:

● Rolls Royce: Couples who want to make a grand entry with the bold statement of their wedding car choose Rolls Royce as the car of choice. Rolls Royce symbolises class and precision, a quality loved by the royals. With magnificent interiors and a sleek exterior, it is the ideal choice of entrance for a grand royal wedding. Rolls Royce rentals start from Rs 3,50,000/- for weddings.

● Bentley: Bentley is known for its luxury and high-performance features. A Bentley combines the traditional elegance of the elite’s aura with cutting-edge technology and delivers a comfortable ride. A Bentley could be the perfect vehicle for the bride or groom’s wedding car and is available for Rs 3,00,000.

● Range Rover: The Range Rover SUVs are a blend of muscle power with luxury and technology. It expands its versatility to couples who are looking for luxury with a strong road presence. A Range Rover certainly delivers a smooth and stylish experience for the groom or bride’s wedding car. Range Rover rental for weddings starts from Rs 31,000.

● Porsche: Porsche is known for its beauty and magnificent road presence. It is a blend of speed, style, and excitement for those who wish to add a sporty yet luxurious feel to their big day. A Porsche could be your wedding car choice if you’re fond of grabbing attention. Porsche can be hired from Rs 1,50,000.

● Convertible Cars: Convertibles, or open-roof cars, offer that airy outside feel, that sense of freedom, and romance, especially for outdoor or destination weddings, but for a more open-air experience. A convertible wedding car could be your choice if you’re planning for a grand, “better than chariot"-like entry. The convertible options start with the Audi A3 Cabriolet, available at Rs 31,000.

● Vintage Vehicles: If you’re a choosy, out-of-the-box things lover, then you must opt for antique or vintage cars. A vintage car adds that royal grandeur to your entrance and makes it a perfect match for the wedding. The range of vintage cars starts from Rs 51,000.

● Miscellaneous: Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, Mercedes Benz E-Class, S-Class, GLS, and Audi Q7 are amongst other favourite cars currently trending for couples’ wedding entries.