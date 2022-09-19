Durga Puja 2022: Important dates and significance of her 10 weapons

Durga Puja is a ten-day festival. On the sixth day, the festivities officially start. It is thought that Goddess Durga came to Earth on this day after killing the demon Mahishasur on the cosmic plane, in accordance with popular mythical beliefs. One of the biggest festivals for Bengalis, it is primarily celebrated in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, and parts of Bihar. Although the festival lasts for ten days, the final five are considered to be the most significant.

Now that Maa Durga is finally coming, it is once again time for every Indian to gear up for the six-day Durga Puja in 2022. It is another festival that depicts the triumph of good over bad.

Durga Puja 2022: Dates

Durga Puja day 1

1st October, Saturday- Shashti

On this day, it is believed that Goddess Durga and her four children, Ganesha, Kartikeya, Lakshmi, and Saraswati, come to earth.

Moreover, a great deal of folks opens up Maa Dura's lovely idols on this day so that they can adore them.

2nd October, Sunday- Saptami

The Pran Pratisthan rite is claimed to have brought life to the idol of Goddess Durga on this day. The ceremony is known as "Kola Bou" involves dressing a banana tree in a sari and having it bathed in a river to represent a newlywed bride. This is utilised to move the goddess Durga's energy.

3rd October, Monday- Ashtami

In another ceremony known as Kumari Puja, Goddess Durga is worshipped on this day as a young, virgin girl. In the evening, Sandhi Puja is held to celebrate Goddess Durga in her Chamunda avatar, who is credited with killing the buffalo demon Mahisasur. Typically, the Puja on this day is performed at the same moment Mahisasur was killed.

4th October, Tuesday- Nabami

On this, the festival's final day, a Maha Aarati is held to signal the festival's conclusion. Everyone dresses properly and joins wholeheartedly in the big celebration.

5th October, Wednesday- Dashmi

It is believed that Maa Durga will return to her husband's home on this day when her idols are removed from their initial position and immersed in the river. After the immersion process is complete, everyone enjoys a delightful meal and lots of rasagullas.

Special mention: Sindoor Utsav

Especially in West Bengal, the Durga Puja season is known for the Sindoor Utsav festival. The celebrations for Durga Puja come to an end with the immersion of the Durga idols on Vijayadashami. Married women apply vermillion, also known as Sindoor, to one another in the evening. Bijoya greetings and treats are then given out. Even males embrace one another when welcoming one another, a gesture known as Kolakuli.

On the first day of Devi Paksha, which begins on the following day of Mahalaya Amavasya during Pitru Paksha, Goddess Durga descends on Earth. On the day of Durga Visarjan is when she leaves. Her arrival and departure are crucial and regarded as prophecies of the future.

10 Weapons of Goddess Durga and their significance

To slay the buffalo demon Mahisasura, Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva, and the other gods created Durga. Without him, they would have been helpless against the imbalance he was causing around the globe.

Trishul (Trident)- Lord Shiva

The Trishul has three sharp edges that stand for the three attributes of Tanmas (calmness, inactivity, and a tendency toward lethargy), Satva (salvation, positivity, and purity), and Rajas (vigour, energy, and vigorousness) (peace, hyperactivity and desires).

Sword- Lord Ganesh

It symbolizes intellect's wit, and the sword's brilliant strength is a metaphor for knowledge.

Spear- Agni Dev

So it stands for untainted, flaming power. This stands for the ability to recognise the difference between good and wrong and to behave in accordance with that knowledge.

Axe- Vishwakarma

Signifies no fear of consequences when fighting evil and has the power to destroy as well as create.

Bow and Arrow- Vayu Dev

The arrow symbolises kinetic energy, whereas the bow represents potential energy. It also represents the fact that Goddess Durga is in charge of all the universe's energy sources. Durga, a goddess who was born that way, threatens her foes with a fierce form. She is usually portrayed riding a lion and having eight or 10 limbs, each of which is wielding a unique weapon that was given to her by a particular god in preparation for her fight against the Mahisasura.

Lotus- Lord Brahma

The half-bloom lotus also represents the emergence of spiritual consciousness in people's thoughts even under the most trying circumstances because it grows in mud.

Sudarshan Chakra- Lord Vishnu

It represents the idea that Durga, who is the centre of creation and the centre of the cosmos, rules over everything. As it spins on the goddess's index finger, it also represents righteousness or dharma.

Conch (Shankh)- Varuna Dev

It represents steadfastness of purpose, resolution, and absolute power. Goddess Durga gives her followers unwavering self-assurance and willpower.

Thunderbolt/ Vajra- Lord Indra

Symbolises firmness of spirit, determination, and supreme power. Goddess Durga empowers her devotee with unshaken confidence and will.

Snake- Lord Shiva

Consciousness and the male energy of Lord Shiva.

Durga is the real source of the inner power of all gods because she channels their collective energy or shakti. She is superior to all of them as well.

There are no words to accurately describe the experience of Durga Puja. The occasion people look forward to all year long. As a result, the pujo draws not only Maa worshippers but also admirers of many cultural art forms. On a lighter note, some poeple actually just start counting (365) days for the next puja the following year, the exact moment puja ends on vijaydashmi.