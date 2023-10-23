Dussehra 2023: 4 Unique Ideas For A Special Vijayadashami Celebration

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a significant Hindu festival that symbolizes the victory of good over evil. Every year, it brings communities together in celebration, marking the triumph of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana. While the traditional customs of Dussehra are rich and meaningful, there are several ways to make this auspicious day even more special for you and your loved ones.

While people follow customs and traditions, astrology can provide insights to make Dussehra more special. It suggests choosing auspicious timings, wearing the right colors, lighting lamps, chanting mantras, and more to enhance the celebration and invite positivity into our lives.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji shares some simple yet effective astrological tips to enhance your Dussehra celebrations.

Choose the Right Direction to Worship:

As per astrology, the direction in which you perform your rituals can have a profound impact. For Dussehra, it's believed that facing the east while worshiping deities is highly auspicious. The east is associated with the rising sun, symbolizing the arrival of new beginnings and positive energy. By aligning yourself with this direction, you can enhance the effectiveness of your prayers and connect with the divine forces more deeply.

Place the Idol in the Right Manner:

If you're setting up idols or images of deities for worship on Dussehra, it's essential to position them correctly. Astrology suggests that placing the idols in the northeast direction of your home is beneficial. This direction is associated with prosperity and abundance. By arranging the idols in this way, you invite the blessings of deities into your life and create a harmonious atmosphere.

Donate Apta Tree Leaves:

In Vedic astrology, the apta tree holds special significance. On Dussehra, donating apta tree leaves is considered highly auspicious. It's believed that by doing so, you can remove negativity and attract positive energy. Apta leaves are also associated with the granting of wishes. This simple act of charity can purify your intentions and help manifest your desires.

Worship the Shami Tree:

The shami tree plays a crucial role in Dussehra celebrations. According to astrology, worshiping the shami tree on this day is believed to bring immense blessings. It's said that the Pandavas hid their weapons in a shami tree during their exile and retrieved them after the period was over, marking a symbol of victory. By worshiping the shami tree, you can invite good fortune, dispel negativity, and ensure success in your endeavors.

