Exclusive: Here’s how to maintain a healthy diet on Holi 2021!

New Delhi: During festivals we are surrounded by delicious but unhealthy food options. The festive seasons are famous for taking our diet plan on a toss and leaving us unhealthier by the end of all the celebrations.

But this doesn’t have to be this way. We can enjoy festivals yet at the same time stay mindful of what we are eating. Pavithra Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur, shares some easy steps and tricks for us to ollow this festive season to stay fit as a fiddle.

1. Stay hydrated by consuming enough water. Sun exposure and outside temperature can make you dehydrated. Hydrate yourself with coconut water, lemon water, buttermilk or Chaas, vegetable juice (like cucumber juice), fruits and fruit juices.

2. Avoid coffee and tea. Since caffeine and tannin may dehydrate your body, it is better to avoid them.

3. Manage sugar intake. Sugar is an integral ingredient in Indian sweets without which the dish is considered incomplete.

But one can try alternative sweets that are made of Jaggery (Gur). You could try out sweets like Bengali Sandesh made from khajoor (dates). Roasted chikki made of sesame/peanuts and jaggery is delicious in taste and not unhealthy at all. Try to pick some sugar-free sweeteners like stevia. It is better to say no to those extra sweet mithais.

4. Exercise. Workout is of utmost importance to maintain a balance in your body. Hence, a brisk walk of minimum 20-30 minutes is recommended as it helps in burning excess fat in the body.