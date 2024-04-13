From Vishu To Bihu: Know The Significance of Vibrant Harvest Festivals Of India

This is the season when spring arrives and the frigid winters come to an end. Now is the moment to rejoice and have a good time. In addition, many states across the nation celebrate the beginning of the harvest season. In several Indian states, the start of the spring harvest festival also heralds the arrival of the New Year.

Vishu 2024

Vishu, a festival celebrated in Kerala and the Malayali diaspora, marks the start of the Malayali New Year in mid-April. It holds cultural and religious significance, as it marks the start of the Malayalam calendar year and is considered auspicious for Hindus. Vishu is a time for families to bond and celebrate, with elaborate feasts and traditional dishes.

Vishu marks the beginning of the Malayalam calendar year (Kollavarsham). It is a time for new beginnings, fresh starts, and optimism for the year ahead.

Vishu 2024: Date

Vishu is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over Kerala. For the year 2024, Vishu will be observed on April 14.

Poila Boishakh 2024

Poila Boishakh, the Bengali New Year, signifies renewal, hope, and resilience in 2024. It's a vibrant festival celebrating Bengali heritage through music, dance, art, and cuisine, fostering unity and pride among Bengali communities worldwide.

Poila Boishakh, a traditional Bengali harvest season, is a time for farmers to express gratitude and anticipate a prosperous cycle, symbolizing hope and cultural heritage.

Poila Boishakh 2024: Date

In 2024, Poila Baisakh or Bengali New Year falls on 15th April, which coincides with New Year's Day as per the traditional Bengali calendar.

Puthandu 2024

Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year, is a significant cultural and religious festival celebrated by Tamil people worldwide. In 2024, it signifies renewal, prosperity, and cultural richness. It involves traditional customs, celebrations, and exchanging gifts with loved ones.

Overall, Puthandu 2024 holds immense significance as a time of celebration, reflection, and renewal for Tamilians worldwide, embodying the values of tradition, spirituality, and cultural pride.

Puthandu 2024: Date

According to Drik Panchang, Puthandu will be observed on April 14 this year. The special day will be celebrated on a Sunday.

Pana Sankranti 2024

Pana Sankranti, also known as Mesha Sankranti or Maha Vishuba Sankranti, marks the beginning of the solar month of Mesha in the Hindu lunisolar calendar, typically falling on April 13th or 14th. It signifies the transition of the Sun into the Aries zodiac sign, marking the onset of the traditional new year in the Odia calendar.

In 2024, Pana Sankranti holds special significance due to its cultural, agricultural, and spiritual importance. Overall, Pana Sankranti 2024 serves as a time for reflection, celebration, and anticipation of new beginnings, encapsulating the rich tapestry of cultural and spiritual traditions in Hindu society.

Pana Sankranti 2024: Date

As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious festival of Pana Sankranti 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13th.

Bohag Bihu 2024

Bohag Bihu, a significant festival in Assam, India, signifies renewal and harmony. Observed in mid-April, it features vibrant dances, folk songs, and traditional sweet exchanges. People wear traditional attire and perform rituals to seek blessings for prosperity in the upcoming year.

Overall, Bohag Bihu 2024 is not just a festival but a celebration of life, community, and the timeless traditions that bind people together in Assam and beyond and it lasts for 1 week.

Bohag Bihu 2024: Date

This year Bohag Bihu will be celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm from Sunday, April 14 to Saturday, April 20 2024.