Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Kantara Fever Takes Over As Devotees Embrace Panjurli Daiva-Inspired Ganapati Idols!

New Delhi: The National Award-winning masterpiece Kantara has created a phenomenon like never before with its release. The film has established dominance at the box office in the audience's hearts.

While audiences eagerly await Kantara: Chapter 1, the fever of Kantara continues to rise. Evidence of this can be seen during this Ganesh Chaturthi, as people welcomed Panjurli Daiva Ganapati idols to the auspicious festival.

Kantara's magic doesn't seem to be fading anytime soon. As the nation celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, the divinity of Panjurli Daiva has permeated the festival.

Pandals across the city featured Panjurli Daiva Ganapati idols, with some even placing Panjurli Daiva's portrait behind the Ganapati idol and creating a forest-like theme in the pandals to replicate the film's surroundings.

This truly speaks volumes about the magic of the film, which remains fresh and alive in the hearts of the audience.

Rishab Shetty's 2022 film 'Kantara', celebrating Panjurli Daiva and Bhoota Kola folklore, received widespread acclaim and commercial success.

Now, Shetty is set to deliver an extraordinary experience with the highly anticipated 'Kantara Chapter 1'. He also won Best Actor at the 70th National Film Awards for his performance in the film.