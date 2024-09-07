Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Third Day Date, Timings and Rituals for Visarjan

Devotees across the country are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm, bringing home beautifully adorned idols of Ganesha, offering prayers, and performing rituals to seek blessings of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. The air is filled with joy and devotion as families and communities come together to honor the beloved deity.

As part of the celebrations, devotees perform the Ganesh Visarjan, an immersion ceremony marking the conclusion of the deity’s temporary stay in their homes and mandals.

For those observing a shorter duration, the third-day Visarjan is a significant event filled with devotion and rituals. Read on to know more about Third Day Visarjan Date, Time, and Rituals.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Third Day Visarjan Date, Time, and Rituals

Ganesh Chaturthi Third Day Visarjan: Date and Time

In 2024, the third-day Visarjan falls on September 9. The most auspicious time for the Visarjan ceremony is generally during the Madhyahna or afternoon period, considered highly favorable for bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha. Devotees can begin the process after performing the morning aarti and continue until late afternoon.

As per Drik Panchang, here are the timings for Ganesha Visarjan on 3rd Day on Monday, September 9, 2024:

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Ganesha Visarjan

Morning Muhurat (Amrita) - 06:03 AM to 07:37 AM, Sep 9

Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 09:11 AM to 10:44 AM, Sep 9

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 01:52 PM to 06:33 PM, Sep 9

Evening Muhurat (Chara) - 06:33 PM to 07:59 PM, Sep 9

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 10:52 PM to 12:18 AM, Sep 10

pic credit: Freepik

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Rituals of Third Day Visarjan

1. Morning Prayers and Aarti: On the third day, devotees start the day with morning prayers and aarti, offering flowers, sweets, and fruits to Lord Ganesha. The idol is worshiped with devotion, and the atmosphere is filled with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

2. Final Offerings (Bhog): Before the Visarjan, a final offering or bhog, usually including modaks, laddoos, and other traditional sweets, is made to Lord Ganesha. Devotees seek the deity’s blessings and express gratitude for his presence.

3. Puja and Mantra Chanting: The Visarjan ritual involves performing a final puja, where mantras are chanted, and flowers, incense, and lamps are offered to Lord Ganesha. Devotees express their heartfelt thanks, asking the Lord to return next year and continue to bless their lives.

4. Immersion Procession: The idol is prepared for immersion following the puja. Devotees carry the idol in a procession, singing bhajans and dancing with joy. The procession can be as simple as a family gathering or a larger community event, often accompanied by drumming and the chanting of slogans.

5. The Visarjan Ceremony: The final aarti is performed upon reaching the designated water body. Devotees gently immerse the idol in water, symbolizing the cycle of creation and dissolution. This act signifies sending Lord Ganesha back to his celestial abode, carrying away all obstacles and misfortunes.

6. Prayers for Return: After the immersion, devotees pray for Ganesha’s return the following year, reinforcing the belief that the Lord will continue to protect and bless them.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Significance of Third Day Visarjan

The third-day Visarjan holds special significance for those who choose a shorter Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. It reflects the belief that even a brief stay of the deity brings immense blessings and prosperity. The Visarjan ritual symbolizes the impermanence of life, teaching devotees to embrace change while seeking the divine’s constant guidance.

As devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha, they do so with a promise to welcome him again with the same joy and devotion. The Visarjan is not just a ritual but a heartfelt farewell to a beloved deity who has blessed their homes with peace, happiness, and wisdom.