Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: Know Significance, Shubh Muhurat, And Ways To Celebrate Vasu Baras

Govatsa Dwadashi, falling this year on October 28, 2024, marks the beginning of the Diwali season in certain regions, especially in Maharashtra, where it is known as "Vasu Baras." This auspicious day is dedicated to the reverence of cows and their calves, honoring them as symbols of prosperity and nurturing. Observed a day before Dhanteras, Govatsa Dwadashi holds deep cultural significance, emphasizing gratitude towards cows for their nurturing role in human lives.

Significance of Govatsa Dwadashi

Govatsa Dwadashi is rooted in Hindu beliefs where the cow, particularly the divine cow Nandini, is seen as a source of prosperity, kindness, and sustenance. The day is also known as Nandini Vrat, named after Nandini, the revered cow in Hindu mythology associated with divine blessings and abundance. Worshipping cows on this day is symbolic of the agricultural wealth they bring, which is seen as essential for community wellbeing. Devotees offer prayers to cows, acknowledging them as a source of life, health, and prosperity for families and communities.

In Maharashtra, this day is especially celebrated as Vasu Baras, marking the official beginning of Diwali festivities. For many, Govatsa Dwadashi also signifies a day of gratitude towards Mother Earth and the animals that sustain human life.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: Shubh Muhurat and Timings

For those looking to observe Govatsa Dwadashi with traditional rituals, here are the auspicious timings for the day according to Drik Panchang:

Govatsa Dwadashi Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Pradoshkala Muhurat: 5:47 PM to 8:21 PM

Duration: 2 hours, 35 minutes

Dwadashi Tithi Begins: 7:50 AM on October 28, 2024

Dwadashi Tithi Ends: 10:31 AM on October 29, 2024

These times provide the ideal window for worshipping cows, performing pujas, and observing any fasting traditions.

How to Celebrate Govatsa Dwadashi

Govatsa Dwadashi is celebrated through unique rituals and offerings to cows, embodying gratitude and respect. Here are some traditional ways to observe this day:

1. Worshipping Cows and Calves

On this day, devotees bathe and adorn cows and calves with tilak, flowers, and colorful decorations. In some regions, cows are also draped in new cloth or vibrant colors as a symbol of celebration and respect. Wheat products, such as roti or sweet items, are offered to the cows after prayers.

2. Nandini Vrat Observance

The Nandini Vrat is observed by abstaining from wheat and milk products for the day. Devotees dedicate the day to prayer and gratitude, focusing on reducing personal desires and expressing thanks for nature’s gifts.

3. Vasu Baras Celebration in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, Vasu Baras is celebrated as the first day of Diwali. People observe it by lighting lamps, decorating homes, and preparing for the upcoming Diwali festivities. Some communities also perform special folk dances, sing traditional songs, and invite family members to join in the prayers.

4. Preparing Special Foods for the Occasion

Families prepare simple foods devoid of milk and wheat to honor the fasting customs associated with Govatsa Dwadashi. It’s a day to focus on vegetarian, easily digestible meals as a part of spiritual practice.

5. Community Gatherings and Charity

Many communities organize gatherings to collectively worship cows and calves, while some individuals also donate food, grains, and other essentials to cow shelters and animal welfare organizations.

Govatsa Dwadashi offers a time to connect with nature, acknowledge the role of animals in sustaining human life, and begin Diwali with a heart full of gratitude. Through prayers and community activities, people across India honor the cow’s significance, ushering in the Diwali season with appreciation and reverence.