Guru Nanak Jayanti: Celebs flock Twitter to extend Gurupurab wishes

New Delhi: The nation is gripped in the celebratory fervour of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th birthday. Also, known as Guru Nanak Jayanti, Gurupurab, Guru Nanak's Prakash Parv (Utsav)—the special day is being celebrated this year on November 12. Wishing an ocean of fan following, several Bollywood stars extended Gurupurab greetings on Twitter.

Here's who said what:

On the auspicious occasion of”Guru Pita Shree Guru Nanak Devjis” 550th birth anniversary. Prakash Purab di lakh lakh wadhaiyan! pic.twitter.com/9OkHmB1P00 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 11, 2019

T 3546 - Greetings on this auspicious day of the 550th Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji .. pic.twitter.com/gPkgOupdBM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 12, 2019

Performed in Delhi recently and the audience requested for “Satguru Nanak Aaye Ne.” I feel so fortunate to get such blessings from people. Shukrana Waheguru #GuruNanak550 #Gurpurab@550yrsGuruNanak #550thPrakashPurab #GuruNanakDevJi pic.twitter.com/XRscr4kfAl — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) November 11, 2019

Gurdwaras across the globe are decked up days ahead of the big day and the festive fervour can be seen as devotees offer prayers in huge numbers.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji—the first Sikh Guru's birthday is celebrated as Gurupurab, Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav or also known as Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti. For Sikha, the day holds maximum significance.

In Sikhism, birthdays of their 10 Gurus are celebrated as major festivities. It is their teachings which the Sikhs follow to tread on their life path.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!