Happy Chocolate Day! Warm And Heart-Melting Wishes, WhatsApp Messages To Share With Your Sweetheart

Valentine's Week, which began on February 7 has entered its third day and it's time to celebrate Chocolate Day. Chocolates have been a timeless expression of love and a cute box of delightful chocolates can go a long way in showing your love for your beloved.

Chocolates became an integral part of Valentine’s Week celebrations around 1840. The roots lie in the Victorian Era, when giving chocolates became an important part of courtship and no feast was considered complete without some mouth-melting chocolates. While there was no patent, it's also believed that English chocolatier and marketing genius Richard Cadbury was the first one to come up with the heart-shaped box of chocolates, catching the fantasy of lovers. With time, chocolates became an important part of Valentine's Week celebrations.

Chocolate Day 2024: Messages To Share Today

On Chocolate Day 2024 - it is celebrated every year on February 9 - share these warm, fuzzy messages with your loved ones.

. Your smile makes my heart melt. Always keep smiling sweetheart. Happy Chocolate Day!

2. You fill my life with sweetness and love, just like chocolates. Happy Chocolate Day!

3. Our life together is a journey that I cherish most in my lifetime. Thank you so much for taking care of our bond. Happy Chocolate Day! I love you.

4. Love is like swallowing hot chocolate before it has cooled off. It takes you by surprise at first but keeps you warm for a long time. Happy Chocolate Day!

5. Here’s to growing old together, hand in hand; being each other’s partner in crime. Happy Chocolate Day, my beloved.

6. You have captured my heart and soul with your smile. Happy Chocolate Day!

8. Money can’t buy happiness. But, it can buy chocolate, which is pretty much the same thing. Happy Chocolate Day!

10. Thank you so much for brightening up my day and making me feel special every day of the year. Happy Chocolate Day, Darling.

11. You have done to my life that chocolate does to bad days – you make it better. Happy Chocolate Day to the sweetest person I know!

12. May your day be as sweet and delightful as a box of chocolates! Happy Chocolate Day.

13. May your day be sprinkled with chocolatey goodness and topped with love. Happy Chocolate Day.

14. Wishing you a Chocolate Day sprinkled with happiness dipped in love, and drizzled with joy.

15. I find myself lucky as I found my best friend and soul mate in you and nothing feels better than ever! Happy Chocolate Day, dear.