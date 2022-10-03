Happy Durga Puja 2022: Subho Ashtami wishes, messages and whatsapp greetings to share

Durga Puja 2022: Durga Ashtami 2022 will be celebrated on October 3. This celebration, which takes place on the third day of Durga Puja, is also known as Maha Ashtami. It is among the most auspicious days of the 5-day Pujo festivities. Maha Ashtami 2022, which falls on the eighth day of the 9-day Hindu festival of Sharad Navaratri, is certain to be celebrated with lots of joy and excitement.

As we prepare to celebrate Durga Ashtami 2022, here are some Happy Durga Ashtami wishes and messages, Happy Maha Ashtami greetings, and WhatsApp messages that you can share.

1) May goddess Durga protects your family from evil and empowers you with the light of knowledge and truth. Happy Durga Ashtami!

2) May the arrival of Maa Durga, the embodiment of shakti, bring an end to all pain and anguish. Wishing you a Happy Durga Ashtami!

3) Maa ka tyohaar aaya hai, anginat khushiyan laya hai, har manokamna poori ho aapki, vardaani ka ashish chhaaya hai. Wishing you a Happy Durga Ashtami.

4) May Goddess Durga shows us the path to eternal peace and prosperity. May she bless us with the power to defeat the evils in our life! Happy Durga Ashtami.

5) May Goddess Durga gives you the strength to fight for good and overcome evil. Sending my special wishes for a joyous celebration of Durga Ashtami.

6) May this festival fill your life with new joys that surround you and your loved ones with positive vibes, now and forever. Happy Maha Ashtami to you.

7) May the divine blessings of Goddess Durga bring eternal peace and happiness and protect you from wrongdoings and grant all your wishes. Happy Durga Ashtami.

8) Shubh Durga Ashtami to everybody. May this festival fill your life with new joy and positive energy.

9) May Maa Durga give prosperity to you and your family. May she shower you with her countless blessings. Happy Durga Ashtami.

Also Read: Planning to GIFT something special to your wife this Durga Puja? Check THIS out

Subho Maha Ashtami 2022!