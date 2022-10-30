Happy Halloween 2022: Wishes, images, greetings, and messages to send your friends and family

Halloween 2022 Wishes: The Halloween season is here. Halloween, often known as Hallowe'en, is here. Halloween is celebrated on October 31, in several western nations across the globe. People dress up in pop culture-inspired costumes on this day, mainly young children, to go trick-or-treating. To celebrate the day, people also carve pumpkins and consume cocktails with pumpkin spice.

Halloween, also known as All Hallows' Eve, signifies the conclusion of the summer's rich harvest and the start of the gloomy, chilly winter. The Celts, who long ago inhabited regions of what is now Ireland, the United Kingdom, and northern France, held the belief that Samhain was the day on which the dead came back to life. They used to leave feasts on banquet tables outside and dress in costumes made of dead skins to ward off evil spirits.

Here are some spooky yet meaningful messages and quotes to wish your friends and family on Halloween.

- You're the cutest pumpkin in the patch! Have a scary good time. Happy Halloween!

- Some ghosts came to me asking for your address to give you a surprise this Halloween….. Get ready for trick or treat.

- Halloween is the time to loosen up and give these ghosts, vampires and witches a tough competition…. I am sure you will win the competition…. Happy Halloween to you.

- I hope this Halloween is all treats and no tricks for you. So, enjoy the festival and wish you a very Happy Halloween!!

- Wishing you a fun Halloween filled with magical surprises! May you get lots of treats that are good to eat!

- I Hope Halloween brings out your goofy side, and you enjoy your day with endless dance and music. Happy Halloween.

- Wishing you an eerie, spooky, hair-raising, spell-binding Halloween!

- Pumpkins are all ready to be lit up and witches are all ready with their robes…. It is Halloween, my dear!