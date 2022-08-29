Happy Onam 2022: From Atham to Thiruvonam the 10 days of celebration

Onam celebrates the Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu as well as King Mahabali's yearly return home. The people of Kerala celebrate this ten-day celebration with great splendour and the greatest of festive cheer. This festival is a mix of celebrations that lasts for 10 days.

Here is all the information you will need:

Atham - August 30, 2022

The day before Mahabali returns to his kingdom is marked by Atham. At the Vamanamoorthy Thirrikara Temple and throughout Kochi, grand processions like the Athachamayam are held. With each passing day of Onam, people continue to add layers of Pookalam (made of yellow petals), beginning with the base layer known as Athapoo.

Chodhi - September 1, 2022

People buy nice clothes and give jewels to their loved ones on this day. Men wear mundu, while boys wear Pattu Pavada, and women opt for the traditional Kasavi Saree. To commemorate the event, which is also referred to as Onakkodi, another layer of flowers is added to the Pookalam.

Vishakam - September 2, 2022

On the fourth day, Malayalis start preparing for Onasadya or Onam sadhya by stocking their homes with the season's first-ever crop. Families really like to celebrate the special day with a variety of dishes.

Anizham - September 3, 2022

On the Pamba River, the renowned boat race competition Vallamkali is held to commemorate the fifth day of Onam.

Thriketa - September 4, 2022

Families travel to their ancestral homes and temples on Thriketa to seek blessings. Meanwhile, fresh flowers are added to the Pookalam.

Moolam - September 5, 2022

Onasadya is offered in all of Kochi's temples on this day. In various locations in Kerala, folk dances like Pulikali and Kaikottukali are performed.

Pooradam - September 6, 2022

The Pookalam grows larger on the seventh day as more flowers are added each day. Clay idols of Mahabali and Vamana are placed in the centre of the Pookalam to begin the Pooradam ritual. According to legend, Mahabali is given an invitation to visit every home by that gesture.

Uthradam - September 7, 2022

All devotees in Kerala make extraordinary arrangements to honour Mahabali's arrival, which is also known as the First Onam. There are several recipes made with freshly harvested fruits and vegetables.

Thiruvonam

On the final day of the celebration, known as Thiruvonam, people paint rice flour batter on their entrances to welcome King Mahabali. Families prepare and enjoy Onasadya, the lavish Onam feast.

Onam is of special importance this year as will not only unite people of all religions residing in the state but also celebrate Onam on a big scale after a two-year hiatus. It spreads the notion of communal harmony and peace.