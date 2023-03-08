International Women's Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Theme And Why This Day Is Celebrated Worldwide With The Need For Gender Equality

Happy Women's Day: International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 across the world. The day celebrates the achievements of women and their presence in general. International Women's Day is celebrated as a public holiday all across the world, and it is more than simply a time for stores and salons to offer discounts for women.

We are all aware that women will lead the world in the future, and that March is marked as Women's History Month worldwide, with International Women's Day commemorating the cultural, political, and socioeconomic accomplishments of women. The day serves as a means of advocating for a world where gender equality exists—one that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive, where differences are acknowledged and celebrated—and a world where living on your terms comes free of prejudice, stereotypes, and discrimination.

International Women’s Day 2023: Date

Every year Women's Day is celebrated on 8th March throughout the world.

International Women’s Day 2023: History

The Socialist Party of America established National Women's Day in New York on February 28, 1909. Theresa Malkiel, a labour activist, suggested this as a way to remember the city-wide demonstrations against garment workers. Later that year, German delegates supported the notion of a women's day, though no particular date was specified, drawing inspiration from American socialists.

On the last Sunday in February of 1917, women in Russia decided it was time to protest and go on strike under the banner "Bread and Peace" (which fell on 8 March as per the Gregorian calendar). In the end, their movement led Russia to enact legislation granting women the right to vote- Russian suffrage.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization claims that the labour movements' activities around the beginning of the twentieth century in North America and Europe were the origin of International Women's Day.

In 1977, the UN General Assembly declared March 8 as International Women's Day in recognition of women's rights and world peace. The United Nations first observed International Women's Day in 1975. Since then, the United Nations has marked the day by establishing a theme each year.

International Women’s Day 2023: Significance

"International Women's Day is an opportunity to celebrate the strides made towards gender equality and women's empowerment, but it is also a time to critically evaluate those strides and work towards a greater momentum towards gender equality around the world. On this day, women are celebrated for their remarkable deeds and for joining forces to advance gender equality globally," says UNESCO.

International Women’s Day 2023: Theme

"DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality" is this year's Women's Day theme. The key theme for the upcoming 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-67), "Innovation and technological transformation, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls," is in accordance with this.

Happy Women's Day to all women!