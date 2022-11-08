LIVE Updates | Lunar Eclipse 2022 in India date and time: MOON in FULL eclipse NOW

Lunar Eclipse 2022 Live Updates: The world will witness the last full lunar eclipse on November 8, 2022. A full lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the moon align in a way that the moon pasess into the shadow of the Earth. During the eclipse, the moon turns a reddish- crimson colour.

The space agency NASA wrote, "This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it’s visible in your area." The next total lunar eclipse will occur only in 2025, March. However, in between the period, there will be witnessed partial and penumbral lunar eclipses.

You can livestream the eclipse at NASA's offical website at https://moon.nasa.gov/news/173/livestream-the-eclipse/ OR at their YouTube channel here- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGIaEIICIcs&feature=emb_imp_woyt

