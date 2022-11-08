LIVE Updates | Lunar Eclipse 2022 in India date and time: MOON in FULL eclipse NOW
Chandra Grahan India 2022 LIVE Updates: The moon will pass under the shadow of the earth today and there will be a full lunar eclipse on 8 November 2022. Chandra Grahan holds a lot of potential and effect on all the zodiac signs.
Lunar Eclipse 2022 Live Updates: The world will witness the last full lunar eclipse on November 8, 2022. A full lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the moon align in a way that the moon pasess into the shadow of the Earth. During the eclipse, the moon turns a reddish- crimson colour.
The space agency NASA wrote, "This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it’s visible in your area." The next total lunar eclipse will occur only in 2025, March. However, in between the period, there will be witnessed partial and penumbral lunar eclipses.
You can livestream the eclipse at NASA's offical website at https://moon.nasa.gov/news/173/livestream-the-eclipse/ OR at their YouTube channel here- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGIaEIICIcs&feature=emb_imp_woyt
MOONRISE in JAIPUR, GOA and CHENNAI
The moon will rise in the cities of Jaipur, Panaji and Chennai at 5:37 pm, 5:59 pm and 5:39 pm respectively with the moon below the horizon and at partial eclipse.
Chandra Grahan in MUMBAI
The moonrise in Mumbai is at 18:01 pm with the moon in partial eclipse.
Chandra Grahan India 2022 LIVE Updates:Things for pregnant women to remember
According to religious beliefs, pregnant women should stay indoors during the Chandra Grahan today to protect the baby from the harmful rays of the eclipse.
Chandra Grahan Today LIVE Updates: Grahan timings in Delhi
In Delhi the moon will rise at 17:29 pm with the moon in partial eclipse.
Citywise timings of the Chandra Grahan
India's eastern and north-eastern parts will be able to witness the total eclipse. At 3.46 pm IST, the total lunar eclipse will begin. Therefore, the Moon would be eclipsed as it rises in India. The eclipse's onset would not be visible anywhere in India.
When the total eclipse is over, around 5.11 pm, people in Eastern and North Eastern India will probably start to see the moon emerge from the shadow.
Lunar Eclipse LIVE Updates: Pictures IN from Tasmania HERE
Latest pics from Tasmania are in and the moon appears to be in a partial eclipse there.
(Source: @twitter)
Lunar Eclipse India 2022 LIVE Updates: FIRST Partial eclipse SPOTTED in New York
The first images of the moon during the eclipse are out. These images are from the city of New York city.
Astrologer Sundeep Kochar explains the potential effects of the eclipse on November 8. Find out more.
Leo (or Sinh Rashi)
This lunar eclipse is offering you the chance of self-reflection and the opportunity to change, if you are so willing.
Libra (or Tula Rashi)
You might get a promotion or a job offer paying you far better than you ever got before.
For predictions of other zodiacs check the detailed effect here.
Lunar Eclipse India LIVE Updates: Pay attention to THESE things during the Chandra Gharan:
- According to Ayurveda, you should avoid eating anything until the eclipse is over and consume light, easily digestible meals at least two hours beforehand.
- Consult a doctor before undertaking a fast during the eclipse, especially if you have any health conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure.
Chandra Grahan LIVE Updates: Lunar Eclipse 2022: What to eat and what to avoid?
On the day of the eclipse, take care to finish eating before the eclipse begins. Keep in mind to only eat,
- Sattvic home-cooked meals.
- Consume foods like tulsi and haldi that have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.
On the eclipse day, it is advisable to eat freshly cooked food. Be sure to avoid the following:
- Consuming raw food is also not advised.
- Avoid eating any pre-cooked meals.
Lunar Eclipse 2022 LIVE Updates: DO NOT forget to mix 'TULSI' with THIS during Chandra Grahan, OTHERWISE...
To preserve freshness of the already cooked food itmes, tulsi MUST be applied to all prepared foods and beverages. Due to the fact that pre-cooked food is more prone to contamination and decay during an eclipse, it is thought that Tulsi's therapeutic properties make the food consumable.
Chandra Grahan India 2022 LIVE Updates: These Indian cities will witness the last lunar eclipse of 2022
There will be an eclipse across India starting from the moment of moonrise. However, because this event would have begun before the moonrise in India, the beginning of the full and partial phases of the eclipse will not be seen from any place in India. The eastern cities of the country, including Guwahati and Kolkata, will be able to see both the total and partial stages of the eclipse.
Solar eclipses are not rare but occur in equal numbers, about two of each year. This makes most of us wonder why people think lunar eclipses happen more frequently than solar eclipses. It's because people have had more experience with lunar eclipses than with solar eclipses.
The reason why lunar eclipse is far more common than a solar eclipse can be attributed to geometry.
Millions of people also believe that solar eclipses occur more frequently than the lunar eclipses and they don't take penumbral eclipses into consideration. However, if penumbral lunar eclipses are also included in the total count, the number of solar and lunar eclipses is almost equal every year.
Chandra Grahan 2022: The last total lunar eclipse in three years will be this one on November 8th, the full Chandra Grahan. The next complete lunar eclipse will take place in March of 2025. However, there will still be partial and penumbral lunar eclipses visible around the world in between.
Chandra Grahan 2022: Sutak timings
The time that precedes an eclipse is known as Sutak and as per Hindu beliefs, Sutak period is considered inauspicious. No new work is taken up during this period.
As per Drik Panchang:
Sutak Begins: 9:21 AM
Sutak Ends: 6:18 PM
Sutak for kids, old and sick begins: 02:48 PM
Sutak for kids, old and sick ends: 06:18 PM