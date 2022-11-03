topStoriesenglish
Lunar eclipse 2022: November 8 lunar eclipse will be the last full Chandra Grahan in 3 years

 On November 8, 2022, people will witness this year's last full lunar eclipse or full chandra grahan. For those unversed, a full lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and the moon align in a way that the moon pass into 4shadow of the Earth. During the eclipse, the moon turns a reddish colour.

This November 8 will see the full Chandra Grahan which, by the way, will be the last complete lunar eclipse for three years! The next total lunar eclipse will occur only in 2025, March. However, in between the period, there will be witnessed partial and penumbral lunar eclipses.

Reportedly, this will be the second and last Lunar Eclipse of 2022. Space agency NASA took to inform and tweeted, "On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth’s shadow and turn red. This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it’s visible in your area."

Stages of the total lunar eclipse on November 8

Partial lunar eclipse at- 2.39 pm

Total lunar eclipse at- 3.46 pm.

Maximum total lunar at- 4:29 pm

Total lunar eclipse ends at - 5:11 pm

Moonset - 6.19 am

Chandra Grahan in India

The total Lunar eclipse can only be seen from only from eastern parts whereas Partial eclipse will be visible from most of India.

Delhi (partial lunar eclipse):

Starts at 05:32 PM
Ends at - 06:18 PM

Kolkata (total lunar eclipse):

Starts at (With Moonrise) - 04:56 PM
Ends at - 06:18 PM

Mumbai (partial lunar eclipse):

Starts at - 06:05 PM
Ends at - 06:18 PM

Bengaluru (partial lunar eclipse):

Starts at- 05:53 PM
Ends at - 06:18 PM

Chennai (partial lunar eclipse):

Starts at- 05:42 PM
Ends at - 06:18 PM

Guwahati (total lunar eclipse):

Starts at- 04:37 PM
Ends at- 06:18 PM

