Lunar Eclipse 2022 LIVE Updates: The LAST FULL Chandra Grahan of 2022, Sutak Timings in India
The moon will pass under the shadow of the earth today and there will be a full lunar eclipse on 8 November 2022.
The world will witness the last full lunar eclipse on November 8, 2022. A full lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the moon align in a way that the moon pasess into the shadow of the Earth. During the eclipse, the moon turns a reddish- crimson colour.
The spcae agency NASA wrote, "This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it’s visible in your area." The next total lunar eclipse will occur only in 2025, March. However, in between the period, there will be witnessed partial and penumbral lunar eclipses.
Are lunar eclipse more frequent than solar eclipses?
Solar eclipses are not rare but occur in equal numbers, about two of each year. This makes most of us wonder why people think lunar eclipses happen more frequently than solar eclipses. It's because people have had more experience with lunar eclipses than with solar eclipses.
The reason why lunar eclipse is far more common than a solar eclipse can be attributed to geometry.
Millions of people also believe that solar eclipses occur more frequently than the lunar eclipses and they don't take penumbral eclipses into consideration. However, if penumbral lunar eclipses are also included in the total count, the number of solar and lunar eclipses is almost equal every year.
Chandra Grahan 2022: The last total lunar eclipse in three years will be this one on November 8th, the full Chandra Grahan. The next complete lunar eclipse will take place in March of 2025. However, there will still be partial and penumbral lunar eclipses visible around the world in between.
Chandra Grahan 2022: Sutak timings
The time that precedes an eclipse is known as Sutak and as per Hindu beliefs, Sutak period is considered inauspicious. No new work is taken up during this period.
As per Drik Panchang:
Sutak Begins: 9:21 AM
Sutak Ends: 6:18 PM
Sutak for kids, old and sick begins: 02:48 PM
Sutak for kids, old and sick ends: 06:18 PM