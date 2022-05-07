New Delhi: Mothers always cook for all their kids, this Mother's Day make her feel special with some super tasty delicacies curated by Chef Manish Mehrotra.

Almond & Cherry Kulfi

Ingredients

Fresh cherries, pitted 2 cups

Water 1/2 cup

Almond milk 4 cups

Condensed milk 1/2cup

Heavy cream 1/2cup

Sugar 1/2 cup

Almond meal 1/2 cup

Toasted almond flakes 1 tbsp

Method:

Place cherries, water and 1/4 cup sugar in a pan over low flame. cook, stirring 5-6, minutes till the cherries soften and mixture thickens. allow to cool and set aside.

In a pan, add almond milk and put it on a low flame. keep on stirring; do not let the almond milk burn. the milk will start to thicken.

Once it becomes half the volume add the almond meal, condensed milk and sugar and mix them well. allow it cool slightly and stir in the heavy cream. strain the mixture.

Add cooked cherry compote and mix well. allow the kulfi mixture to cool, pour it into kulfi moulds or small bowls and freeze them.

Demould the kulfi and serve it garnished with toasted almond flakes.

Badam Milk Mousse, Almond Biscotti

Ingredients

For badam milk mousse

. Almond flakes 45 gms

. Almond milk 150 ml

. White chocolate 425 gm

. Bakery cream 400 ml

. Egg yolk 5 no

. Fine sugar 50 gm

. Saffron 1/2 gm

. Green cardamom powder ½ tsp

For biscotti

Unsalted butter 75 gms

Castor sugar 100 gms

Egg 1no

Refined flour 150 gm

Baking soda 1 gm

Baking powder 3 gm

Almond with skin 50 gm

Almond powder 25 gm

Zest of lemon

Method:

For badam milk mousse

Roast almonds flakes in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes or till golden in colour.

Heat almond milk. add white chocolate and make ganache. add saffron threads and green cardamom powder, mix it thoroughly.

Whisk yolks and sugar till creamy consistency.

Beat bakery cream to ribbon consistency.

Fold the ganache in beaten yolk and then fold the beaten cream into it.

Pour mousse in a cup and chill, till it sets.

Garnish the mousse with slivers of almonds and almond biscotti.

For biscotti

Roughly chop almonds with skin.

Lightly cream butter and sugar in a mixing bowl. add egg to bowl and again cream it.

Add refined flour, baking soda, baking powder, lemon zest and almond powder to it mixture and mix it thoroughly

Fold in roughly chopped almonds.

Shape the mixture like a french loaf and bake it at 180 celsius for 20 minutes.

Cool the loaf, cut it into thin slices and bake it at 150 celsius for 8 to 10 minutes or till crisp.