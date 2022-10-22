NewsLifestyleCulture
DHANTERAS 2022

Happy Dhanteras 2022: Wishes, quotes and Whatsapp status to share with family and friends

Dhanteras festivities begin today with lots of cheer and joy. Maa Lakshmi and Lord Kuber along with Lord Dhanvantri are worshipped. Celebrate Dhanteras by sharing these wishes with your loved ones.

Dhanteras 2022: Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is the first day of the five-day Diwali celebrations. It is being celebrated this year starting on Saturday, October 22 and will end the next day. Devotees pray to Lord Kuber, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Dhanvantri on Dhanteras for prosperity, wealth, and good health. People also buy gold, silver, and utensils along with broom on this day as it is considered auspicious.

Here are some lovely greetings, wishes and social media that you can send to your coworkers, siblings, friends, family, and dear ones.

- Dear Goddess Lakshmi and Dhan Kuber Maharaj, on this auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, bless our lives with good health, wealth, and fortune. Happy Dhanteras!

- Dilo mein khushiyaan, ghar mein sukh ka vaas ho, heere motee sa aapaka taaj ho, mite dooriyaan, sab aapake paas ho, aisa Dhanteras aapaka yeh saal ho.

- May Goddess Lakshmi and Dhan Kuber Maharaj bless you with good health, wealth and fortune on this divine occasion. Shubh Dhanteras to you and your family.

- May Almighty bless you with opulence and prosperity so you have a blessed day with your family and friends. Happy Dhanteras.

- Dhanteras ka ye shubh din aaya, sabake liye naee khushiyaan laaya, Lakshmi, Ganesh viraaje aapake ghar mein, aur aapake parivaar par sada rahe khushiyon ki chhaaya!

- May the light of every Diya bring happiness and prosperity to your life. Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Dhanteras.

- May Maa Lakshmi shower her blessings on you, enriching your life with prosperity and happiness. Shubh Dhanteras.

- May the Goddess of wealth shower her blessings on you, enriching your life with prosperity and happiness. Shubh Dhanteras!

- May Bhagwan Dhanvantri multiply your happiness and wealth, and grant you and your family peace and prosperity in the coming year! Shubh Dhanteras!

- May your life be full of happiness and harmony with enough wealth to give you all comforts. Shubh Dhanteras!

 

Also Read: Dhanteras 2022: Shubh Muhurat & Timings to buy Gold Silver this Dhanteras

Celebrate Dhanteras with lots of pomp and cheer by lighting a lot of diyas and sharing sweet greetings. 

Happy Dhanteras!

