Navratri 2020 day 4: Worship Goddess Kushmanda for strength, wealth today — Know significance, mantra

NEW DELHI: Navratri is a nine-day long festival celebrated by Hindus with much devotion, and enthusiasm. The auspicious festival grips the entire nation in happiness and devotees are seen seeking blessings from Maa Durga. This year, the festivities begin on October 17 and end on October 25 with Vijayadashami falling on the 26th.

During the 9 days of Navratri, Goddess Durga is worshipped in different avatars. Each day is dedicated to one particular avatar or form and devotees pray to Maa and seek her blessings.

On Day 4 or Chaturthi Tithi of the Navratri, Mata Kushmanda is worshipped. Ku means 'a little', Ushma means 'warmth' or 'energy', and Anda means 'cosmic egg'. Goddess Kushmanda is believed to have created the universe with her divine smile.

The manifestation of Durga, called Kushmanda, is worshipped on the fourth day of Navratri. It is believed that it is this form of Durga which eliminated darkness from the world with her smile. And hence, every idol of the goddess in this form has a benevolent smile on her face.

Maa Kushmanda is Lord Shiva's consort and improves the health of the devotee. She also bestows immense wealth and strength to her bhakts.

Chant Maa Kushmanda's mantra to seek her blessings:

सुरासम्पूर्णकलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।

दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥

You can invoke Maa Kushmanda by chanting this simple Mantra

ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः॥

Om Devi Kushmandayay Namah॥

Here’s a stuti dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda:

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samstita।

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah॥

Navratri 2020 Day 4 Puja Vidhi:

Goddess Kushmanda likes red flower and that’s the reason, devotees usually offer a red hibiscus to the Goddess. However, you are unable to find one, you can use a red rose as well. The devotees take a bath early morning and prepare their Puja Thaal that includes a flower, Jal, roli, sweets, a red dupatta, and a white pumpkin which is actually refined and processed to make petha or ash gourd.

If you are unable to find the actual vegetable – the white pumpkin or the winter melon, you can also use the processed petha or the ash gourd to offer to the Goddess and then distribute among selves as Prasad.

This form of Durga is believed to have the power to reside within the sun. Hence, she has the radiance and the glow to sustain and preserve energy. Mounted on a tiger, the goddess is depicted with Ashta Bhuja or eight hands. Devi Kushmanda's one hand is always on Abhayamudra from where she blesses her devotees.

Jai Maa Durga!